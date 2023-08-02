How Do Players Qualify For The 2023 Solheim Cup?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The 2023 Solheim Cup will be held at Finca Cortesin in Spain on September 18-24, but how will the 24 players from Team USA and Europe qualify for the showpiece team event in women’s golf?

It will run in back-to-back years with events in 2023 and 2024 to get it back to even years following Covid-19 disruption to the men’s event.

Europe won in 2021 in Ohio, USA, thanks to a thrilling 15-13 victory, and Suzann Pettersen will captain the home side in Spain as they look to defend the title and make it three wins in a row.

Stacy Lewis will captain Team USA and take charge of the visiting Americans as they look to claim back the Solheim Cup as the best 12 players from the LET and LPGA do battle once again, but how do they qualify?

2023 Solheim Cup qualification criteria

Team USA

The American selection period started at the 2021 Portland Classic and will come to an end after the conclusion of the 2023 CP Women’s Open on August 27, 2023.

The top seven players in the US Solheim Cup points list at the conclusion of the qualifying period will make the team automatically, along with the top two players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings who have not already qualified.

American Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis will then make three wildcard picks to complete her team of 12 players to take on the Europeans.

Points are awarded for top 20 finishes at each event, with points doubled at the five Majors – with all points increasing by 50% in a Solheim Cup year.

In the event of a tie in the Solheim Cup points standings, the player with the higher ranking on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings will be selected.

Suzann Pettersen with the Solheim Cup trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Europe

For Europe, only the top two players in the LET Solheim Cup Points ranking will qualify automatically for the 12-strong team, and again if there’s a tie it’ll be settled by world ranking.

To reflect the size and importance of the LPGA Tour, Europe will select the top six players in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings who have not already qualified to make the team automatically.

European captain Suzann Pettersen will then have four wildcard picks to make to finish off her team to tackle the Americans in Spain.

Again all qualification points are doubled in a Solheim Cup year, while co-sanctioned events with the LPGA Tour earning double those on a regular LET event and Majors worth even more.