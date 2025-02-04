How Amateur Star Luke Clanton Can Secure His PGA Tour Card At The WM Phoenix Open
The World No.1 amateur is just two PGA Tour University Accelerated points away from earning his playing rights
Luke Clanton has been one of the breakout stars of the past year, with the Florida State University junior coming close to emulating Nick Dunlap's feat of winning on the PGA Tour while still an amateur on multiple occasions.
Clanton burst onto the mainstream scene at the 2024 US Open, where he narrowly finished 2nd in the amateur race to Neal Shipley.
He has since played in nine PGA Tour events, finishing as runner-up twice at the John Deere Classic and RSM Classic as well as fifth at the Wyndham Championship.
Clanton, who recorded FSU's lowest ever single-season scoring average last year (69.33), has made eight out of ten cuts on tour, including at the US Open, and currently ranks 90th in the Official World Golf Ranking - as well as 1st in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.
He makes his 11th PGA Tour start this week at the WM Phoenix Open, where he has a great chance of securing his PGA Tour card via the PGA Tour University's Accelerated program - open to those below senior year.
The 21-year-old Floridian has been accruing a lot of PGA Tour U Accelerated points, and he's now just two points away from securing his playing rights.
A cut made this week will wrap up his card and take him from 18 to the golden 20 points, with one point on offer for making the weekend of a tour event to go along with the point he earns on Wednesday for spending 26 weeks (half a year) atop the WAGR.
If he doesn't make the weekend in Phoenix, he is still highly likely to earn his tour card as he has another start secured at the Valspar Championship next month after winning the Valspar Collegiate in 2024. He is also favorite to win the Ben Hogan Award, given to the top college player, in May - which is worth another point in the PGA Tour U.
Clanton can then turn his attention to the NCAA Division 1 Finals in May where he will be seeking revenge after he lost the deciding match to Auburn's JM Butler to see his FSU side finish 2nd.
|Tournament
|Finish
|2024 US Open
|T41
|2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic
|T10
|2024 John Deere Classic
|T2
|2024 ISCO Championship
|T37
|2024 3M Open
|MC
|2024 Wyndham Championship
|5
|2024 Procore Championship
|T50
|2024 RSM Classic
|T2
|2025 Sony Open
|MC
|2025 Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
