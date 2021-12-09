"Hopefully The Tour Lets Us Go" - Bubba Watson On Saudi International
The two-time Masters champion is one of the many big names confirmed for the 2022 Saudi International
By Elliott Heath published
Bubba Watson says he hopes the PGA Tour will allow a number of big names to compete in the 2022 Saudi International after the Tour revealed that it is yet to grant releases for its players to tee it up at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in the first week of February.
The 2022 Saudi International will be sanctioned by the Asian Tour, which revealed a list of 20+ star names confirmed for the event including two-time winner Dustin Johnson as well as Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood.
One of those names is Bubba Watson, who says he "can't wait to get over there," but admitted he is hoping the PGA Tour allows him and his peers to play.
"Yeah, it's one of those things where I love to travel and I wanted to travel somewhere else," Watson said after being named as a competitor at the 2022 Saudi International. "And Saudi Arabia, they're trying to change. They started with women's golf, started supporting the women's golf and then they started supporting men's golf. There's women's tournaments already that they sponsor. Trying to grow the game. They're trying to change industry over there, bring golf, bring tourism to Saudi Arabia with the beautiful beaches that they already have.
"It will be interesting to go over there and play, but also see the beauty of other parts of the world that God's created. I can't wait to get over there. Hopefully the Tour lets us go. Again, you know, the charity dollars is what's most important, so the more money I can get in my hands, the more I can give away. So it's an honour and a privilege if they let me go over there and play."
In a statement last month, the PGA Tour confirmed that it is yet to grant releases for the players. "We have not granted any conflicting-event releases for the Saudi International tournament," a spokesperson said. "Per PGA Tour regulations, a decision on conflicting-event releases can be made up until 30 days before the event's first round."
