'Hopefully The Future Of Golf Is Bright' - McDowell 'Excited' About Prospect Of Deal Being Done

Graeme McDowell has joined the growing sense of hope that the great golfing divide could soon be healed as talks between the PGA Tour and Saudi PIF seemingly continue to progress.

The involvement of US President Donald Trump seems to have given the protracted talks a shot in the arm, and with that has come fresh hope on all sides.

New LIV Golf chief executive Scott O'Neil and PGA Tour player director Adam Scott have been just two of the voices expressing hope of a swift resolution and a return to something like normality.

One point most people agree on is the need for the best golfers in the world to compete against each other on a more regular basis, and that's a view also shared by McDowell.

The 2010 US Open champion has been playing on LIV Golf since its inception in 2022, and he too hopes that some sort of agreement is finally close to completion for the sake of the sport.

"I'm really excited that things are going on to try and repair the damage that's been done and bring the best players in the world back together more often," McDowell told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"That's the key really, for the fans, for the sponsors and for TV, having the best players in the world coming together more often I think is something we all want.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"What that means and what that looks like is something we don't know but I think everyone is very optimistic and hopefully the future of golf is bright."

McDowell desperate to qualify for Portrush Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A loss of form followed by his move to LIV Golf, which has no world ranking points, means McDowell has not played in a Major since 2020.

That's something the 45-year-old is desperate to change this year though as The Open is returning to his home town of Portrush in July - where in 2019 he finished T57.

Such is his relationship with Royal Portrush that McDowell has had a hole on the Valley Links course named after him and he's now determined to qualify for The Open on his home track.

McDowell has tried but failed to qualify in recent years for The Open and US Open, but he's now got a huge incentive to make it for Royal Portrush and he'll leave no stone unturned in his bid to make it.

"I've got a busy enough six months coming up but the Major championships remain the most important events in the world," McDowell added.

"I've done all I can in the past three or four years to qualify for the Open and the US Open via the different routes and with the Open being at Portrush this year, it cranks up the intensity a little bit higher for me.

"I'm looking all over the world to see where there might be an opportunity and trying to go that extra mile to try and get into that tournament."

McDowell's first chance to quality for The Open will come in the Asian Tour's International Series Macau event in March, where three qualifying places are available for the top finishers not already exempt.