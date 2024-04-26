LIV Golf's Henrik Stenson Wins Car For A Fan At Port Adelaide Aussie Rules Match
The Majesticks GC co-captain completed a golfing challenge during Port Adelaide's home game against St Kilda
Majesticks GC might be struggling to produce their best form in the LIV Golf League at the moment, but one of the team's co-captains has been lighting up an AFL ground with some unforgettable golf.
Henrik Stenson was fresh off the back of a one-over par first round at LIV Golf Adelaide on Friday when he rocked up at Port Adelaide's AFL home match against St Kilda in the evening.
Wow. @henrikstenson just won a @PAFC Member a brand new car.Fan engagement at an all time high and done so easy with creative thinking people.Amazing connection to @livgolf_league too. I LOVE THIS STUFF. pic.twitter.com/O1sgVLj3eEApril 26, 2024
At half-time of the Power's 82-72 victory, the Swedish golfer thrilled the crowd by winning one fan a brand new car. It is unclear exactly what the challenge was, but Stenson was seen striking a golf ball towards the centre spot where Port Adelaide's mascot was waiting with a flag.
Once the ball landed on its target, the fans inside the ground erupted and Stenson tossed his golf club out in front of him in celebration before running towards the on-rushing mascot and embracing the blue figure.
Darren Marschall of Salisbury Downs was revealed to be the lucky winner on the big screens around the stadium. Meanwhile, Stenson was heard asking announcer Jarrod Walsh in regard to the fan, "do you think he'll buy me a drink?"
.@henrikstenson teasing the crowd 👏He comes the closest yet on the Watering Hole 👀#LIVGolf @MajesticksGC pic.twitter.com/WBOTYSdyeNApril 26, 2024
Friday night was not the only occasion that Stenson thrilled Aussie supporters that day, though. On the increasingly famous 'Watering Hole' back at The Grange Golf Club, the 2016 Open Champion almost recorded an Ace at the par-3 12th, but was inches away from seeing the ball drop.
Playing alongside his teammates, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, and Sam Horsfield, Stenson was left with a tap-in birdie - one of just three on the day.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Elsewhere on day one of LIV Golf Adelaide, Cameron Smith acted as the Pied Piper of South Australia on the 18th as hundreds of golf fans flocked to follow the 2022 Open Champion down the fairway at the end of his round with Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia.
And speaking of Garcia, the former Masters champion will tee it up in a group with Horsfield and 2008 Ryder Cup rival, Anthony Kim during round two on Saturday. The pair faced off 14 years ago at Valhalla, with the American recording a pulsating 5&4 victory over Garcia in the lead-off match in the Sunday singles.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Making The Cut's Not Enough - LET Pro Details How Finishing Outside Of The Top-25 Can Actually See Players LOSE Money
Hannah Gregg has described how even making the cut can see her lose money for a tournament week due to the worrying lack of prize funds on the LET
By Paul Higham Published
-
How My First Solo Golf Holiday Opened My Eyes To An Emerging Golf Haven
Last year, I flew solo on a golf trip to Turkey. My experience taught me a lot about the joys of solo traveling and opened my eyes to an under appreciated golf haven
By Dan Parker Published
-
Shades of Epic Ryder Cup Encounter As Anthony Kim Set To Play With Sergio Garcia In Adelaide
Anthony Kim will play alongside Sergio Garcia in LIV Golf Adelaide on Saturday which brings back memories of the American's epic Ryder Cup match with the Spaniard in 2008
By Paul Higham Published
-
OWGR Announce 54-Hole Tour To Get World Rankings Points - And It's Not LIV
The Official World Golf Ranking has announced the 54-hole Clutch Pro Tour is eligible for world ranking points
By Paul Higham Published
-
'I Didn’t Know How Much Longer I Had To Live' - Anthony Kim Details How He Came Back From The Brink
Anthony Kim has detailed the mental demons that he struggled to deal with during his long spell away from golf, but he's now back with a new purpose
By Paul Higham Published
-
Cameron Smith 'Putting Hand Up' For Fewer US-Based LIV Events And ‘More Of An International Schedule’ Moving Forward
The Ripper GC captain and his Australian teammates think the Saudi-funded series should target more international markets
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Why This Week's LIV Golf Adelaide Winner Will See Their $4 Million Paycheck Slashed In Half
The winner of LIV Golf Adelaide will bank a huge payout - but here's why it won't be as lucrative as other events on the circuit
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jon Rahm Pinpoints ‘Key Difference’ That ‘Could Help A Lot Of Fans Trust In LIV'
The Spaniard believes a change of format could improve the perception of LIV Golf
By Andrew Wright Published
-
5 Things We Learned From Greg Norman's LIV Adelaide Press Conference
The Shark weighed into a number of the game's major talking points ahead of the LIV Golf Adelaide event
By Andrew Wright Published
-
'15 Seconds Too Late' - Former LIV Golfer Misses Out On Earning Start At PGA Tour-Sanctioned Event In Gut-Wrenching Style
Turk Pettit is a former member of Niblicks GC and was trying to earn a Korn Ferry Tour start after being dropped by LIV Golf following the League's first season
By Jonny Leighfield Published