LIV Golf's Henrik Stenson Wins Car For A Fan At Port Adelaide Aussie Rules Match

The Majesticks GC co-captain completed a golfing challenge during Port Adelaide's home game against St Kilda

Majesticks GC might be struggling to produce their best form in the LIV Golf League at the moment, but one of the team's co-captains has been lighting up an AFL ground with some unforgettable golf.

Henrik Stenson was fresh off the back of a one-over par first round at LIV Golf Adelaide on Friday when he rocked up at Port Adelaide's AFL home match against St Kilda in the evening.

At half-time of the Power's 82-72 victory, the Swedish golfer thrilled the crowd by winning one fan a brand new car. It is unclear exactly what the challenge was, but Stenson was seen striking a golf ball towards the centre spot where Port Adelaide's mascot was waiting with a flag.

Once the ball landed on its target, the fans inside the ground erupted and Stenson tossed his golf club out in front of him in celebration before running towards the on-rushing mascot and embracing the blue figure.

Darren Marschall of Salisbury Downs was revealed to be the lucky winner on the big screens around the stadium. Meanwhile, Stenson was heard asking announcer Jarrod Walsh in regard to the fan, "do you think he'll buy me a drink?"

Friday night was not the only occasion that Stenson thrilled Aussie supporters that day, though. On the increasingly famous 'Watering Hole' back at The Grange Golf Club, the 2016 Open Champion almost recorded an Ace at the par-3 12th, but was inches away from seeing the ball drop.

Playing alongside his teammates, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, and Sam Horsfield, Stenson was left with a tap-in birdie - one of just three on the day.

Elsewhere on day one of LIV Golf Adelaide, Cameron Smith acted as the Pied Piper of South Australia on the 18th as hundreds of golf fans flocked to follow the 2022 Open Champion down the fairway at the end of his round with Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia.

And speaking of Garcia, the former Masters champion will tee it up in a group with Horsfield and 2008 Ryder Cup rival, Anthony Kim during round two on Saturday. The pair faced off 14 years ago at Valhalla, with the American recording a pulsating 5&4 victory over Garcia in the lead-off match in the Sunday singles.

