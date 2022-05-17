'He Should Be Here' - McIlroy On Mickelson's PGA Championship Absence
The Northern Irishman is disappointed Lefty won't be at Southern Hills to defend his title
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Rory McIlroy has expressed his disappointment at the absence of Phil Mickelson from this week’s PGA Championship.
Mickelson was named in the field for the second Major of the year, at Southern Hills, as recently as last week, but has since withdrawn. That has fuelled speculation he might be appear in the LIV Golf Invitational Series, which begins at London’s Centurion Club on 9 June, and for McIlroy, the whole saga is regrettable. He said: “This should be a celebration, right? He won a Major championship at 50 years old. It was possibly his last big, big moment in the game of golf.”
Mickelson’s achievement last year meant he became the oldest Major winner in history. While he has been on a hiatus from professional golf following a backlash to comments he made earlier in the year regarding the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed series, he had been expected to make his comeback this week, and as far as McIlroy’s concerned, that should still be the case. He said: “I think he should be here this week and celebrating what a monumental achievement he achieved last year. It's unfortunate. It's sad. Yeah, I don't know what else I can say.”
The six-time Major winner is one of several big names missing from the PGA Championship, including Paul Casey, who has withdrawn because of injury. Nevertheless, there is still a predictably strong field, including Tiger Woods, who will make his second appearance after injury following his encouraging performance at The Masters last month.
McIlroy, who stands two Major wins behind Mickelson with four, goes into the tournament having finished runner-up at Augusta National. With that performance still fresh in the memory, the Northern Irishman will be hopeful of claiming his first third PGA Championship and first Major since 2014.
Things You Didn't Know About Rory McIlroy
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
Why Is Phil Mickelson Missing The PGA Championship?
We detail the events leading up to Phil Mickelson's withdrawal from the PGA Championship
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
‘I’m Just So Sick Of Talking About It’ – McIlroy On Saudi League
The 33-year-old explains why he's had enough of the LIV Golf Invitational Series
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Tiger Woods Continues To Wear FootJoy Shoes At PGA Championship
As he did at Augusta National, Tiger Woods has arrived at Southern Hills wearing FootJoy shoes
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
DeChambeau Hopeful Of Making PGA Championship Return
The American hasn't written off playing in the second Major of the year just over a month after undergoing wrist surgery
By Mike Hall • Published
-
7 Big Names Missing The PGA Championship
Take a look at seven of the biggest names that will not feature at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
PGA Championship Field 2022 - Southern Hills
The field for the year's second Major is almost confirmed
By Mike Hall • Published
-
10 Things You Didn’t Know About The PGA Championship
We look at ten unique facts about the second Major championship of the men's golfing calendar
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
'I Haven't Necessarily Made A Decision' - Fowler On Saudi League
Rickie Fowler is considering an approach from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series
By James Hibbitt • Published