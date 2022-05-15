Paul Casey Withdraws From The PGA Championship

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Having been forced out of the Masters in April, it seems that Paul Casey can't shake of his injury issues as the Englishman has withdrawn from the second Major of the year at the PGA Championship.

So far, Phil Mickelson and Harris English were the only players in the top-100 to withdraw from the event, but now, following his continuous problems with injury, Casey has joined them, with the 44-year-old making just seven worldwide starts so far in 2022 because of his back issue.

Casey's last professional win came at the 2021 Dubai Desert Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since making his PGA Championship debut in 2002, Casey has only missed the tournament once, with the Englishman finishing runner-up in 2020 and in a tie for fourth last year.

In 2022 though, he has only been able to feature in a handful of events, with his best result coming at The Players Championship in March. Following the third place finish, Casey withdrew from the Valspar Championship, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, the Masters, despite participating in its par-3 contest, and the Wells Fargo Championship.

Now, Casey adds the PGA Championship to that list, with Scotland's Russell Knox taking his place in the field and making a Major return for the first time since 2019.