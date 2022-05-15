Paul Casey Withdraws From The PGA Championship
The Englishman's injury-hit season continues, with Casey forced to withdraw from the second Major of the year
Having been forced out of the Masters in April, it seems that Paul Casey can't shake of his injury issues as the Englishman has withdrawn from the second Major of the year at the PGA Championship.
So far, Phil Mickelson and Harris English were the only players in the top-100 to withdraw from the event, but now, following his continuous problems with injury, Casey has joined them, with the 44-year-old making just seven worldwide starts so far in 2022 because of his back issue.
Since making his PGA Championship debut in 2002, Casey has only missed the tournament once, with the Englishman finishing runner-up in 2020 and in a tie for fourth last year.
In 2022 though, he has only been able to feature in a handful of events, with his best result coming at The Players Championship in March. Following the third place finish, Casey withdrew from the Valspar Championship, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, the Masters, despite participating in its par-3 contest, and the Wells Fargo Championship.
Now, Casey adds the PGA Championship to that list, with Scotland's Russell Knox taking his place in the field and making a Major return for the first time since 2019.
