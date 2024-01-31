Harry Kane Signs New Deal With Exciting Sustainable Golf Apparel Brand

Reflo, the sustainable performancewear brand, has today announced its partnership with Harry Kane, England men’s football captain, all-time highest goal-scorer, and Bayern Munich striker. The partnership sees Kane join the brand as a golf ambassador and investor in the Reflo brand.

Born in 2021, Reflo focuses on sustainability, performance, and style, specialising in golf but also catering for gym goers, runners and other sports like tennis and padel. Kane’s deal with the brand will see him wearing Reflo golf apparel during off field activities away from club and country duties, including golf practice and appearances in Pro-Am and exhibition competitions.

Such is the new alignment between Reflo and Kane, this deal also sees the England striker as the lead investor in Reflo’s seed funding round to support the brand in its mission to become the most sustainable performance wear brand in the world. The funding round raised around £1 million, with other investors comprising athletes, green technology, and creative services. A further part of the deal includes a pledge from Reflo to plant 500 trees for every goal Kane scores for Bayern Munich and England across the 23/24 season, a tally that currently stands at 31.

Kane handing his golf ball to tennis star Ash Barty at the 2022 Icons Series golf event. This was his first encounter with Reflo. (Image credit: Getty Images/Mike Stobe)

Kane first wore Reflo golf apparel at The Icons Series, playing alongside legends of various sporting disciplines. Kane spoke to Golf Monthly about how his initial experience with Reflo led to this new partnership, “After my first Icons Series event, I remember how much I liked the fit and the feel of the Reflo golf apparel. Some golf gear just fits well and feels good on you which was exactly how Reflo felt to me. I like to have the best to help gain performance percentages here and there, even in my hobbies like golf.”

“I also love the work the brand has done on sustainability. I’ve got four kids now, so I’m thinking about them and their future. I’m still in the early days of understanding sustainability and everything that comes with it, but I think working with a brand like Reflo can only help my understanding of sustainability in the fashion industry and hopefully I can make more people aware of it too. The vision for the brand is incredible, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Reflo’s performancewear - includes the Lapter hoodie and Congo polo shirt - is predominantly made from recycled polyester, derived from single-use plastic waste destined for landfill which results in its fabrics using 50% less energy and producing 70% less carbon than virgin polyester, requiring no new oil. The brand further extends its sustainable innovations in the latest range, including the golf industry’s first circular apparel solution, named Reloop, with garments designed to be recycled at the end of use. The brand also uses a unique chemical into some of its products that is made from used coffee grounds.

Image 1 of 3 Kane in the Reflo Tobol polo. (Image credit: Reflo/Harry Kane) Kane modelling the Reflo Purus midlayer and Icarian chino shorts (Image credit: Reflo/Harry Kane) Styling Reflo's best selling Lapter golf hoodie (Image credit: Reflo/Harry Kane)



Rory MacFadyen, Reflo’s co-founder, also spoke to Golf Monthly about the organic nature in which the relationship developed with England’s top goal scorer.

“It's incredible to be honest and it's come around quite organically, bearing in mind we are only two years into our journey. Harry wore our stuff at the Icons Series in 2022 and loved it. He approached us at the event and spoke so glowingly about the apparel, so it came from him wearing it and recognizing what we were doing. It was humbling for us to be honest. We couldn't hope for a better ambassador/business partner now. He’s a model professional and he epitomises performance which is what we're all about.”

Moving forward, MacFadyen said Reflo’s partnership with Kane has many more avenues it can venture down, “I hope Harry will help us get the name of the brand out there. What’s great is that he wants to be involved and have a say in things that we do going forward. There's some great examples of stars like Andy Murray with Castore and Roger Federer with On Running where building an athlete-led brand has proven successful for both parties and we really hope this is another success story in that sort of model. This really is just the start too.”