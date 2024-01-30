Reflo Lapter Hoodie Review
In this Reflo Lapter hoodie review, we highlight the pros and cons of the relaxed design
A high quality, stylish and versatile golf hoodie that's right up there with the best on the market now. That it's made using some of the most sustainable practices and materials in the whole golf industry is a huge added bonus with the performance and quality being the stand out features.
-
+
Incredibly versatile
-
+
Premium materials throughout
-
+
Made using highly sustainable materials and production methods
-
-
Pocket is not very secure
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Golf hoodies are now a widely accepted fashion accessory on golf course across the world. Whatever your opinion on the more casual style, there's no denying it has been a very popular addition to the golfer's wardrobe. The best golf hoodies need to be subtle and athletic enough to play golf in, while also being - enter the Lapter hoodie from Reflo.
Reflo, for those who haven't yet heard of the brand, was founded in 2021 and focuses on sustainability and performance specialising in golf but also catering for gym goers, runners and other sports like tennis and padel. We had the pleasure of testing it's bold Congo polo shirt last year, a polo that took its place in our Editor's Choice list for 2023.
The brand is back with a bang in 2024, with its new range updating some of the classic designs from recent years, like this Lapter hoodie, as well as some new styles. During my testing, I was thoroughly impressed with the Lapter hoodie. Some minor tweaks to the previous version include a relocated logo on the chest and some tweaks to the drawstrings, but otherwise much is the same and its a beautifully subtle yet stylish design that I think blends in perfectly on and off the golf course.
I was amazed at the quality of material on the Lapter - you simply wouldn't be able to tell its made from 92% recycled polyester. It's lightweight enough for you to comfortably play golf in while also being breathable enough to be worn in multiple different weather conditions. I tested it while playing golf on the Portuguese island of Maderia and it was as perfectly adept at keeping me warm during the chilly morning while I didn't become sweaty or clammy as the temperatures rose throughout the day. While the pocket on the front is useful for storage off the course, I wouldn't bank on keeping much in there bar a few tees or a ball marker while you're playing, simply because there are no zips to keep things in place.
For each hoodie purchased from Reflo, one new tree is planted, 43 plastic bottles are saved from entering landfill, while a whopping 70% less carbon is emitted thanks to Reflo's material sourcing and production methods. From my work with other golf apparel brands, the majority of which are doing commendable jobs at beginning to better focus their practices sustainably, none are in the same category as what Reflo has produced from its latest range. That's primarily because Reflo was created from the outset as a brand with sustainable practices at its very core, and it
I don't want sustainability to be the only takeaway from this review though, and Reflo's products hold up against the very best in the business on quality and style alone with its leading sustainability practices a huge added bonus.
Reflo's sustainable practices don't end at the garment. Each product, including the Lapter I was sent, arrives in a bag made from plants, not plastic. The bag itself is 100% biodegradable and will compost in just six months. It's without a doubt the most sustainable golf apparel brand I've had the pleasure of using and will be music to the ears of golfers and non-golfers alike who are trying to better their own carbon footprint. I hope it does a lot to educate other manufacturers into how to better their own practices when it comes to sustainability, packaging and where it sources its labour from.
With an RRP of £100, I won't denying this is on the punchier end of the price spectrum, but for the sheer quality of materials, the versatility of the garment and highly sustainable measures that the brand swears by in producing its products, there is real value to be had from this golf hoodie. With so many to choose from on the market, I'd comfortably have it as one of the best golf hoodies on the market right now.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides, specializing in golf shoe and golf cart reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes since he joined Golf Monthly and is an expert in the field. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 7.8 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2
Fairway: TaylorMade Stealth 2 15°, Ping G425 Max 21°
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Cobra King Tec Utility, Ping i59 (5-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x Pix
