Happy Gilmore 2 Confirmed By Netflix As Adam Sandler Returns To Iconic Role

It's been nearly 30 years since Happy Gilmore first graced cinema screens in 1996 but, in 2024, it's news that all golf fans have been waiting for, as Netflix has confirmed that a sequel has been greenlit.

Like the original, Adam Sandler is to return as the failed hockey player now turned golfer, with the news coming just a month after Christopher McDonald, who played rival, Shooter McGavin, teased a possible return.

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) A photo posted by on

Speaking to 92.3 The Fan, McDonald stated: "I saw Adam about two weeks ago and he said, 'McDonald, you’re gonna love this.' I said, 'what is it?' He said, 'How about that?' and he hands me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2.

"He showed me that and I thought, 'Wow, that would be awesome.' It’s in the works. Fans demand it. I was very, very pleased when I saw that."

Along with McDonald, Sandler himself suggested in 2022 on the Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast (h/t Jeremy Smith of SlashFilm) the idea of doing something involving a senior golf tour.

During the podcast, Sandler stated: "Wouldn't that be fun to do the senior tour of Happy Gilmore, and hang out with all those guys and try to write a great script about Happy as an older guy, and having to calm down his temper and all that stuff? But, I never know. Maybe one day, something like that".

Happy Gilmore – which follows Sandler’s titular failed hockey player with a hot temper who discovers that he has a natural, albeit unorthodox, talent for golf – has held a special place in the hearts of golf fans since its release, with the film grossing almost $40 million worldwide and reaching No.2 at the US box office on the opening weekend of its release.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although Sandler will return, the sequel will be without one of its main characters. Carl Weathers, who played Chubbs Peterson, coach to Gilmore in the film, sadly died in early 2024 at the age of 76.