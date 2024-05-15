Happy Gilmore 2 Confirmed By Netflix As Adam Sandler Returns To Iconic Role
Arguably the biggest golf film in history is set to return, as Netflix has greenlighted the return of Happy Gilmore!
It's been nearly 30 years since Happy Gilmore first graced cinema screens in 1996 but, in 2024, it's news that all golf fans have been waiting for, as Netflix has confirmed that a sequel has been greenlit.
Like the original, Adam Sandler is to return as the failed hockey player now turned golfer, with the news coming just a month after Christopher McDonald, who played rival, Shooter McGavin, teased a possible return.
A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)
A photo posted by on
Speaking to 92.3 The Fan, McDonald stated: "I saw Adam about two weeks ago and he said, 'McDonald, you’re gonna love this.' I said, 'what is it?' He said, 'How about that?' and he hands me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2.
"He showed me that and I thought, 'Wow, that would be awesome.' It’s in the works. Fans demand it. I was very, very pleased when I saw that."
Along with McDonald, Sandler himself suggested in 2022 on the Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast (h/t Jeremy Smith of SlashFilm) the idea of doing something involving a senior golf tour.
During the podcast, Sandler stated: "Wouldn't that be fun to do the senior tour of Happy Gilmore, and hang out with all those guys and try to write a great script about Happy as an older guy, and having to calm down his temper and all that stuff? But, I never know. Maybe one day, something like that".
Happy Gilmore – which follows Sandler’s titular failed hockey player with a hot temper who discovers that he has a natural, albeit unorthodox, talent for golf – has held a special place in the hearts of golf fans since its release, with the film grossing almost $40 million worldwide and reaching No.2 at the US box office on the opening weekend of its release.
Although Sandler will return, the sequel will be without one of its main characters. Carl Weathers, who played Chubbs Peterson, coach to Gilmore in the film, sadly died in early 2024 at the age of 76.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
