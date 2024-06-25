Lexi Thompson’s Final Tournament Start Confirmed Before Retirement From Full-Time Golf
The LPGA Tour star has been confirmed for the second edition of December's mixed event, the Grant Thornton Invitational, where she will play alongside Rickie Fowler
Almost a month after Lexi Thompson announced she is to retire from full-time professional golf at the end of the season, it has been confirmed when her final tournament start will be.
The American will compete in the second edition of the Grant Thornton Invitational, a mixed event featuring 16 LPGA Tour players and 16 PGA Tour pros, which takes place at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida between 13 and 15 December.
For the second year running, Thompson will team up with six-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler at the event.
In 2023, Thompson made quite the impression on the way to helping her and Fowler to a finish of T6, four shots behind eventual winners Lydia Ko and Jason Day. During the second round of the three-day event, she produced the tournament’s first-ever ace at the par 3 16th, and she’ll be keen to draw her full-time professional career to a close with something similarly memorable in 2024.
Thompson and Fowler are not the only team to be confirmed for the event. Defending champions Ko and Day are also returning, along with Nelly Korda and Tony Finau, who finished T4 in the inaugural edition.
Following her announcement that she was retiring, Thompson revealed she was “very content” with her decision, and it wasn’t long before fellow LPGA Tour pros paid tribute to her contribution, with 2023 US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz saying: “I looked up to her.”
Before the 2024 edition of the Major at Lancaster County Club, USGA CEO Mike Whan also praised Thompson, saying: “I’m proud of her” and described her as “courageous.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
After missing the cut at the Major, Thompson has rediscovered some of her best form, including T2 at the Meijer LPGA Classic and T9 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. After taking a first-round lead at the Sahalee Country Club Major, Thompson offered her latest thoughts on her retirement plans.
She said: “I'm just taking it one day at a time. I made my announcement. I'm very content with it. Golf is a crazy game, so I'm not going to look too far ahead. Just taking it one day at a time and see where it takes me."
While that seems to leave the door ajar for a potential resumption of Thompson's professional career down the line, for now, it appears her second start at the Grant Thornton Invitational will mark the end of one of the most influential careers ever seen in the women’s game.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Dutch Officials Prevent Trio Competing At Olympics Amid Doubts Over Medal Chances
The Dutch will prevent three of its four qualifiers from competing in Paris, with only Anne van Dam making the trip
By Mike Hall Published
-
Lee Westwood Admits ‘There’s Only One Loser’ After LIV vs PGA Tour Split
The LIV Golf player is convinced only the fans are missing out from the split at the top of the men’s game
By Mike Hall Published
-
11 Big Names From Women’s Golf To Miss The Olympics
The women’s Olympic golf field has been finalized, with some of the biggest names, including all the world’s top 10, heading to Paris – but some high-profile players are missing out
By Mike Hall Published
-
Women’s Olympic Golf Field Confirmed – Every Player In The World’s Top 10 Set For Paris 2024
The women’s field for Paris 2024 has been confirmed, with 60 players representing 33 nations at Le Golf National
By Mike Hall Published
-
Amy Yang Claims Maiden Major Victory In 75th Start At KPMG Women's PGA Championship
After a 17-year wait, Amy Yang claimed her first Major scalp at Sahalee Country Club, as a final round 72 gave her a three shot victory
By Matt Cradock Published
-
KPMG Women's PGA Championship Tee Times - Round Three
Sarah Schmelzel and Amy Yang lead the third women's Major of 2024 going into the weekend, with a number of big names in hot pursuit of the duo
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Sarah Schmelzel And Amy Yang Share Lead At Women's PGA Championship As Lexi Thompson Remains In Contention
Schmelzel and Yang are tied at the top after a difficult day two of the Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee, with several big names chasing
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
6 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Nelly Korda Fails To Make Weekend After Second Round 81
The World No.1 missed a third consecutive cut, as Korda fired a nine-over-par round of 81 to miss the weekend by one at Sahalee Country Club
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Much The Winning Caddie Makes At The 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
The KPMG Women's PGA Championship received an increase to its total prize payout in 2024, ensuring both winning player and caddie are in for a bumper payday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
‘I Felt Kind Of At Home’ - Why Charley Hull Has An Unexpected Advantage At The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
Despite a hip injury and her clubs arriving late, Charley Hull had Woburn to thank for a fast start to the Women's PGA Championship
By Paul Higham Published