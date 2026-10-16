Recent Tour Winner Among Three First-Round Withdrawals From DP World India Championship

Recent Open de España champion Grant Forrest is one of three players to have withdrawn from this week's DP World India Championship prior to round two.

Forrest completed a memorable victory in Madrid just days ago, bringing an end to a woeful run of form in 2026 which saw him miss nine of his previous 12 cuts before lifting the trophy.

As a result of his success, he earned spots at The Masters and The Open Championship in 2027 while securing his future at the top level for at least a couple more seasons.

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However, for the second time since August, Forrest ended up pulling out of a tour event.

A DP World Tour spokesperson confirmed it was due to injury on this occasion, with the Scot obviously hopeful the injury is not too serious - not least because the DP World Tour Playoffs are only a few weeks away.

He had fired a disappointing six-over 78 on Thursday, with a birdie on the first his only highlight.

Joining Forrest in an early exit from the tournament was England's Andy Sullivan.

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The four-time DP World Tour winner shot a seven-over 79 in round one but felt he could not continue due to illness and informed the tournament committee of his decision prior to teeing off alongside Scott Jamieson and Angel Ayora on Friday.

Sullivan hadn't withdrawn from an event since, coincidentally, the Hero Indian Open of 2024. He was T3rd at DLF Golf and Country Club earlier this season, however.

The third and final withdrawal so far this week was Australia's Anthony Quayle. The 32-year-old has endured a rotten season filled with 16 missed cuts in 25 starts and now his first WD.

A DP World Tour spokesperson confirmed Quayle had pulled out due to injury, with his season likely over now due to languishing just inside the top-150 on the Race to Dubai and only the top-100 retaining full status for the subsequent campaign.

Steve Williams (left) and Anthony Quayle at the 2025 Australian PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Denmark's Niklas Norgaard led the way after round one thanks to an excellent 66 (-6) which featured an eagle, two bogeys and six birdies.

Day one was heavily disrupted due to storms, with around five hours of play lost, but the tournament is returning to normal ahead of the cut being made later on Friday.