Donald ‘Doc’ Giffin, who spent 50 years working alongside seven-time Major winner Arnold Palmer as his personal assistant, has died at the age of 98.

Giffin became one of Palmer’s closest associates after beginning work with him in 1966, with their relationship lasting until the legendary player’s death in 2016.

Giffin’s daughter, Gina, confirmed that he died on Saturday.

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Giffin, from Pennsylvania, began his career as a journalist and worked for the Pittsburgh Press following a spell in the US Army during the Korean War.

However, in 1962, he took on the role of press secretary for the tournament division of the PGA at a time when Palmer was at the peak of his powers.

Four years later, Palmer approached Giffin about becoming his personal assistant, where his duties included organizing his schedule, writing his speeches and dealing with correspondence, although the pair also developed a close friendship.

Doc Giffin started working for Arnold Palmer in 1966 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In July 2016, he reached the milestone of 50 years working with Palmer, just two months before the star’s death at the age of 87.

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Speaking to Golf Digest following Palmer’s death, Giffin opened up on what their relationship had meant to him, saying: “He meant my lifetime to me. It was a thrill when he offered me the job, and it was exciting for 50 years.”

While Giffin spent much of his career out of the spotlight, his contribution to the game did not go unrecognized. For example, in 2015, he received the Golf Writers Association of America’s William D. Richardson Award.

Another tribute came six months after Palmer’s death, when the media center at the home of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill, was named in Giffin’s honor.