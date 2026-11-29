Donald ‘Doc’ Giffin, who spent 50 years working alongside seven-time Major winner Arnold Palmer as his personal assistant, has died at the age of 98.
Giffin became one of Palmer’s closest associates after beginning work with him in 1966, with their relationship lasting until the legendary player’s death in 2016.
Giffin’s daughter, Gina, confirmed that he died on Saturday.
Giffin, from Pennsylvania, began his career as a journalist and worked for the Pittsburgh Press following a spell in the US Army during the Korean War.
However, in 1962, he took on the role of press secretary for the tournament division of the PGA at a time when Palmer was at the peak of his powers.
Four years later, Palmer approached Giffin about becoming his personal assistant, where his duties included organizing his schedule, writing his speeches and dealing with correspondence, although the pair also developed a close friendship.
In July 2016, he reached the milestone of 50 years working with Palmer, just two months before the star’s death at the age of 87.
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Speaking to Golf Digest following Palmer’s death, Giffin opened up on what their relationship had meant to him, saying: “He meant my lifetime to me. It was a thrill when he offered me the job, and it was exciting for 50 years.”
While Giffin spent much of his career out of the spotlight, his contribution to the game did not go unrecognized. For example, in 2015, he received the Golf Writers Association of America’s William D. Richardson Award.
Another tribute came six months after Palmer’s death, when the media center at the home of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill, was named in Giffin’s honor.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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