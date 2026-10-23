Devastated Kiradech Aphibarnrat Vows To Come Back Strong After Losing DP World Tour Card In Korea

A despondent Kiradech Aphibarnrat had to withdraw during his second round at the Genesis Championship - which meant he lost his DP World Tour card for 2027.

The 37-year-old offered a great insight into the physical and mental strain involved in battling to keep a tour card - which at this time of year plenty of pro golfers are experiencing.

The popular Thai star said that playing 11 straight weeks in a bid to retain his full playing privileges had totally worn out his body, especially his back, and his swing was already struggling even as he arrived in Korea.

After a four-over 75 in his first round at Woo Jeong Hills, Aphibarnrat was five over after just nine holes on Friday when he called it quits for the day - and ended his chances of keeping his card.

It was a heartbreaking way for his bid to end, but despite being clearly disappointed the four-time DP World Tour winner was bullish on his chances of making an instant return by heading to Qualifying School in Spain next month.

“First of all, I just have to apologise. I really let them (the fans) down," he told the DP World Tour. "There’s not many times in my life that I have disappointed people, especially my family and all the fans.

“In the last 15 years I’ve had a really good career but just the last three or four years haven’t been easy. I’m a fighter so I believe I’m going to get past all of this and we’ll come back strong.”

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Aphibarnrat is one of the crowd favourites wherever he goes on the DP World Tour, and he has come through Q School before, having to win his card back in successive years in 2022 and 2023.

Heartbreaking for Aphibarnrat, who has withdrawn from the Genesis Championship and subsequently lost his DP World Tour status for the 2027 season 💔 “First of all, I just have to apologise. I really let them (the fans) down. There’s not many times in my life that I have disappointed people, especially my family and all the fans. “In the last 15 years I’ve had a really good career but just the last three or four years haven’t been easy. I’m a fighter so I believe I’m going to get past all of this and we’ll come back strong.” #GenesisChampionshipOctober 23, 2026

The former World No.29 revealed the huge strain it put on him both physically and mentally battling to make the cut most weeks while fighting to keep his card.

All the focus most of the year is on the big names collecting huge prize money in the big tournaments, but down at the other end is where the real pressure is in pro golf - the pressure of playing for your future on the tour.

"It's really difficult," he added. "The last 10 weeks were so tough, I made the cut on the number many times so I feel like on the mental part I'm working twice as hard as everybody else.

"My game was not quite there so I was trying hard from the first hole to the last one on the second day to make sure I make the cut.

"So every week after the round I felt like I didn't have any gas left in the tank."

A flamboyant crowd pleaser when at his best, Aphibarnrat certainly seems up for the fight that will await him at Q School as he bids to retain full playing rights.

"I've got my tour card back twice on Q School, I need to go back there again and who knows it might be my best year next season," he said.

"I just want to rest my mental side and my body and make sure I've prepared everything for Q School. And just keep moving forward."