Devastated Kiradech Aphibarnrat Vows To Come Back Strong After Losing DP World Tour Card In Korea
Kiradech Aphibarnrat vowed to come back stronger as he'll head to Q School after his withdrawal at the Genesis Championship cost him his last chance to keep his DP World Tour card this year
A despondent Kiradech Aphibarnrat had to withdraw during his second round at the Genesis Championship - which meant he lost his DP World Tour card for 2027.
The 37-year-old offered a great insight into the physical and mental strain involved in battling to keep a tour card - which at this time of year plenty of pro golfers are experiencing.
The popular Thai star said that playing 11 straight weeks in a bid to retain his full playing privileges had totally worn out his body, especially his back, and his swing was already struggling even as he arrived in Korea.
After a four-over 75 in his first round at Woo Jeong Hills, Aphibarnrat was five over after just nine holes on Friday when he called it quits for the day - and ended his chances of keeping his card.
It was a heartbreaking way for his bid to end, but despite being clearly disappointed the four-time DP World Tour winner was bullish on his chances of making an instant return by heading to Qualifying School in Spain next month.
“First of all, I just have to apologise. I really let them (the fans) down," he told the DP World Tour. "There’s not many times in my life that I have disappointed people, especially my family and all the fans.
“In the last 15 years I’ve had a really good career but just the last three or four years haven’t been easy. I’m a fighter so I believe I’m going to get past all of this and we’ll come back strong.”
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Aphibarnrat is one of the crowd favourites wherever he goes on the DP World Tour, and he has come through Q School before, having to win his card back in successive years in 2022 and 2023.
The former World No.29 revealed the huge strain it put on him both physically and mentally battling to make the cut most weeks while fighting to keep his card.
All the focus most of the year is on the big names collecting huge prize money in the big tournaments, but down at the other end is where the real pressure is in pro golf - the pressure of playing for your future on the tour.
"It's really difficult," he added. "The last 10 weeks were so tough, I made the cut on the number many times so I feel like on the mental part I'm working twice as hard as everybody else.
"My game was not quite there so I was trying hard from the first hole to the last one on the second day to make sure I make the cut.
"So every week after the round I felt like I didn't have any gas left in the tank."
A flamboyant crowd pleaser when at his best, Aphibarnrat certainly seems up for the fight that will await him at Q School as he bids to retain full playing rights.
"I've got my tour card back twice on Q School, I need to go back there again and who knows it might be my best year next season," he said.
"I just want to rest my mental side and my body and make sure I've prepared everything for Q School. And just keep moving forward."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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