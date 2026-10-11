Open de Espana Leaderboard And Live Updates: Tight Finish In Store As Chasing Pack Closes In

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An exciting finish is in store at the Open de Espana, where a number of players are looking to claim the prestigious national open.

Joe Dean and Grant Forrest led going into the final round, but charges from numerous players, including home-hero Eugenio Chacarra, means it's anyone's for the taking at Real Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

Keep up-to-date with all the action via our live blog below.

Open de Espana Leaderboard

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