Open de Espana Leaderboard And Live Updates: Tight Finish In Store As Chasing Pack Closes In

An exciting finish is in store at the Open de Espana, where a number of players are looking to claim the prestigious national open.
Joe Dean and Grant Forrest led going into the final round, but charges from numerous players, including home-hero Eugenio Chacarra, means it's anyone's for the taking at Real Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.
Keep up-to-date with all the action via our live blog below.
Open de Espana Leaderboard
Updates from...
BACK NINE UPDATE
Eugenio Chacarra and Jacob Skov Olesen lead the Open de Espana with a handful of holes remaining, with the pair stuck at 13-under.
Joe Dean is in third at 12-under, while three players are at 11-under, two at 10-under and three at nine-under.
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