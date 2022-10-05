Golf To Make Commonwealth Games Debut In 2026

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

International Golf Federation (IGF) has confirmed that golf will make its debut at the Commonwealth Games for the first time in 2026, when the Games goes to the state of Victoria, Australia.

The IGF, which also governs Golf Olympics and the World Amateur Teams Championship, as well as three bodies in the PGA of Australia, the WPGA and Golf Australia, is yet to disclose the venue, format and qualifying criteria.

Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland celebrated the announcement and described it as "a great win for golf." He added, "This announcement validates golf’s increasing popularity and the enormous growth that the sport has enjoyed over the last three years. The golf industry has embarked on an aggressive growth strategy that involves bringing new people to the game. The Commonwealth Games in 2026 will provide a huge platform to further demonstrate golf’s appeal as a sport for all.

"Together with the PGA of Australia and WPGA Tour, Golf Australia looks forward to working with the IGF, CGF and State Government to deliver a wonderful spectacle and we encourage innovative thinking around a competition format that is inclusive of men and women, and attractive to golf fans new and old."

Event organisers have also signalled their intent to include golf as part of its nine fully integrated para-sports. A statement from officials confirmed: "Victoria 2026 is also proposing to add in para-sport disciplines in golf, coastal rowing and the road (cycling) race and will work with the Commonwealth Games Federation and relevant international sporting federations to determine if this is possible."

The 2026 Commonwealth Games are to be held from March 17-29.

The sport of golf in Australia has had plenty to celebrate in recent months, with Cameron Smith securing the nations first men's Major title in a little shy of a decade. The 29-year-old chased down Rory McIlroy at the 150th Open Championship and St. Andrews to hoist the Claret Jug.

Minjee Lee added to Australia's summer of success when she captured the US Women's Open with a dominant four-shot victory over Mina Harigae at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club.