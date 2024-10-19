George Bryan And Sean Walsh Move Through First Stage Of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School
Both George Bryan and Sean Walsh made it through to the second stages of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School, with both finishing inside the top 20 of their respective events
The Korn Ferry Tour is known as the feeder circuit to the PGA Tour, with multiple big names starting their playing careers on the Tour.
Currently, the first stages of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School are underway and amongst those present are two familiar names that golf fans may know, particularly from the world of YouTube.
George Bryan and Sean Walsh were playing in their respective first round tournaments and, in terms of results, both men managed to make it through to the second stage after excellent performances.
Bryan, who is the younger brother of PGA Tour winner Wesley Bryan, is known for his YouTube channel, Bryan Bros Golf, with both George and Wesley creating trick-shot videos. He has featured in a couple of PGA Tour tournaments before, most recently the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic back in May.
Playing at Bermuda Run Country Club in North Carolina, Bryan started his first two rounds averagely, with one-under and three-over scores putting him two-over. However, it was the final two days where he made up the distance, as a two-under 69 and three-under 68 put him at three-under overall and one shot inside the automatic spots.
Along with Bryan, there was also Walsh who is a member of golf YouTube group, Good Good, who have 1.6 million subscribers.
Walsh featured in the Creator Classic back in August and, at his Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Event at Rockwall Golf Club in Texas, he managed to fire rounds of 69, 72, 71 and 74 to finish at two-under and inside the number by a single stroke.
It's not just the Korn Ferry Tour where we see YouTube stars performing well. Like Walsh, Luke Kwon is also a member of Good Good and, at the Black Mountain Championship on the Asian Tour, he finished incredibly well to make the cut at the International Series event.
Carding a five-under-par 67 on the first day, he managed to fire a two-under 70 on Friday to make the cut by two strokes. After making the weekend, Kwon then fired a one-under 71 to sit at eight-under going into the final day, with the former PGA Tour China winner in a tie for 46th.
