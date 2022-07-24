Gary McCord In Talks To Join LIV Golf Broadcast Team

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After revealing its full line-up for the third event at Trump National Bedminster, it now seems that LIV Golf are strengthening its broadcast team with the recent announcement of David Feherty and now the possibility of former CBS announcer, Gary McCord.

McCord, who confirmed on Saturday that he has had talks with the Saudi-backed series about joining its broadcast team for its 14-event schedule in 2023, had enjoyed a successful broadcasting career with CBS Sports which he joined in 1986. However, in 2019, CBS decided not to renew his contract.

“You always have to listen to what someone has to say when they are interested in offering you a job, especially at my age,” McCord stated via a phone call from his home in Arizona. “I’m basically rounding third here, career-wise, and it’s kind of nice to have the phone ring.”

According to Golf Digest (opens in new tab), no deal is imminent, with McCord not disclosing any potential financial terms being offered because 'he doesn’t know and doesn’t want to know'. He has also had two meetings with LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman, with a further meeting on Zoom in the pipeline.

“I told my agent not to mention any numbers because I don’t want to make a decision just based on money,” said McCord. “You know me; there are all sorts of things going on in my head."

Back on Friday, David Feherty was officially revealed to be the latest big name to join LIV Golf, as he becomes part of the broadcast team that features analysts Jerry Foltz and Dom Boulet, play-by-play announcer Arlo White, and on-course commentators, Troy Mullins and Su-Ann Heng. There also reports of Charles Barklay considering a new role with LIV Golf.

The possibility of working with his close friend, Feherty, interests McCord, who also worked alongside both the Northern Irishman and Barkley for a few editions of "The Match", a run of golf matches that usually feature high-profile names and celebrities.

“Yeah, I think it would be fun to ride in that clown car with those two,” stated McCord. “There’s a lot of potential there for some entertaining ways of doing this. Right now, I’m just listening and taking it all in and seeing where this thing goes. Whatever your feelings right now about LIV—and everyone has their opinions—you can’t deny it’s the biggest thing going as far as what people are talking about, and it will be interesting to see what golf looks like in the next five years.”