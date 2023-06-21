Garcia To Star In Asian Tour's Inaugural St Andrews Bay Championship
Sergio Garcia will be the headline act when the Asian Tour visits Scotland for the first time for the St Andrews Bay Championship
Sergio Garcia will head to Scotland in August as the headline act in the Asian Tour's inaugural St Andrews Bay Championship.
The Spaniard will be joined by fellow LIV Golf stars Joaquin Niemann, Charl Schwartzel and Mito Pereira at Fairmont St Andrews from August 24-27.
Garcia qualified for the recent US Open and made the cut - finishing T27 at Los Angeles Country Club in a solid outing.
LIV Golf players have been making regular appearances on the Asian Tour, with the International Series events being the showpiece for the Tour.
They'll play the Torrance Course at Fairmont St Andrews the week after teeing it up at Close House in the International Series England event in what is their 'UK Summer Swing'.
“As our first tournament in the country that gave golf to the world, the St Andrews Bay Championship promises to be a momentous week for us,” said Cho Minn Thant, Asian Tour Commissioner & CEO.
“It’s fitting, therefore, that we should have Major champions such as Sergio and Charl and players of the calibre of Joaquin and Mito to grace this auspicious occasion.”
The Torrance Course at Fairmont St Andrews staged the Hero Open on the DP World Tour in 2021 and 2022 and has also held the Scottish Seniors Open and Final Qualifying for the Open Championship.
Callum Nicoll, Director of Golf & Estates at Fairmont St Andrews, said: “We’re thrilled that established stars such as Sergio, Charl, Mito and Joaquin will be competing in this historic and world-class event at Fairmont St Andrews.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
