Garcia To Star In Asian Tour's Inaugural St Andrews Bay Championship

Sergio Garcia will head to Scotland in August as the headline act in the Asian Tour's inaugural St Andrews Bay Championship.

The Spaniard will be joined by fellow LIV Golf stars Joaquin Niemann, Charl Schwartzel and Mito Pereira at Fairmont St Andrews from August 24-27.

Garcia qualified for the recent US Open and made the cut - finishing T27 at Los Angeles Country Club in a solid outing.

LIV Golf players have been making regular appearances on the Asian Tour, with the International Series events being the showpiece for the Tour.

They'll play the Torrance Course at Fairmont St Andrews the week after teeing it up at Close House in the International Series England event in what is their 'UK Summer Swing'.

“As our first tournament in the country that gave golf to the world, the St Andrews Bay Championship promises to be a momentous week for us,” said Cho Minn Thant, Asian Tour Commissioner & CEO.

“It’s fitting, therefore, that we should have Major champions such as Sergio and Charl and players of the calibre of Joaquin and Mito to grace this auspicious occasion.”

The Torrance Course at Fairmont St Andrews staged the Hero Open on the DP World Tour in 2021 and 2022 and has also held the Scottish Seniors Open and Final Qualifying for the Open Championship.

Callum Nicoll, Director of Golf & Estates at Fairmont St Andrews, said: “We’re thrilled that established stars such as Sergio, Charl, Mito and Joaquin will be competing in this historic and world-class event at Fairmont St Andrews.”