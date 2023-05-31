LIV Golf Stars Confirmed For International Series England Event
A total of 10 LIV Golf players will participate in the Asian Tour’s International Series tournament at Close House in August
In August, the Asian Tour’s International Series returns to England for the second year running, this time at Close House near Newcastle, and it will have significant amount of star quality, too.
That’s because 10 LIV Golf players will tee it up at the event. One of those is Lee Westwood. The Former World No.1 has a strong association to the venue, and opened its Colt Course in 2011, where the tournament will be played.
The Majesticks GC co-captain explained why the venue will be perfect such big occasion. He said: “I’ve had the privilege of playing at home in tournament situations before, and there is truly nothing quite like it. Local excitement is building nicely with some of the players confirmed.
“I’ve been embraced by the people of Northumbria since I set up home there; their passion for sport is unrivaled and the full field will feel that during the tournament week – the atmosphere will be tremendous.”
Westwood is far from the only high-profile player who will be in the field, though. Another will be 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, who will be joined by another Major winner, 2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell.
Adding to the star appeal will be 2023 PIF Saudi International champion Abraham Ancer, while Crushers GC player Anirban Lahiri will appear in his second International Series start of the year after also taking part in the Vietnam event.
Spaniard Eugenio Chacarra, who won the 2022 LIV Golf Bangkok tournament, will also play, along with three-time PGA Tour winner Jason Kokrak and Cleeks GC player Richard Bland. Newcomers to LIV Golf in 2023 Brendan Steele and Dean Burmester complete the list of LIV Golf players confirmed to play.
Head of the International Series, Rahul Singh, said: “Having the likes of Lee Westwood, Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer and other LIV stars confirmed for International Series England is demonstrative of the growing strength of The International Series and the allure of the fabulous Lee Westwood Colt Course at Close House.
“We are returning to England’s North East after being made to feel so welcome last year, despite restrictions imposed by the pandemic. We are ready to renew the fervour this year and welcome spectators to what stands to be the biggest International Series event yet.”
The tournament takes place between 17 and 20 August during a gap in the LIV Golf schedule before its final three tournaments, beginning with September’s tournament in Illinois. That will give the players a chance to accumulate world ranking points in the tournaments, which LIV Golf events can’t currently offer.
The tournament, which marks the halfway point of the International Series season, will also offer players the chance to climb the Order of Merit, currently headed by former US Amateur champion Andy Ogletree.
On 27 June, a qualifier will be held for the event, which offers a potential pathway to LIV Golf.
Tickets to the International Series England event are available at SeeTickets with prices starting from £10 and free admission for under-16s when entering with a paying adult.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
