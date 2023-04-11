Fairmont St Andrews To Host First Ever Asian Tour Event In Scotland
The Torrance Course will host one of the Asian Tour's International Series events in August
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The Asian Tour will visit Scotland for the first time as part of its UK summer swing.
The Torrance Course at Fairmont St Andrews has been revealed as the second of this year’s UK-based International Series events, following last month’s announcement that Newcastle’s Close House would also host a tournament. The tournament will take place between 24 and 27 August with the St Andrews Bay Championship, the sixth International Series event of the Asian Tour season.
The Sam Torrance-designed course is a 7,320 yard affair set among 520 acres of coastline boasting stunning views of St Andrews Bay. It is known for its deep bunkers and large greens and is ranked one of the courses between 101 and 200 in the UK and Ireland in 2023/24 by Golf Monthly.
It has previously hosted high-profile events including on the European Seniors Tour, DP Tour and Open Qualifying. The most recent of those was last July’s Hero Open on the DP World Tour, which saw Sean Crocker claim a stunning win.
Head of Golf and Estates at Fairmont St Andrews, Callum Nicoll said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be staging another world class event at Fairmont St Andrews, and to be making history as the first Scottish host for the distinguished Asian Tour."
He also explained that the course will provide a suitable challenge for a field that will compete for a purse of at least $1.5m in a tournament that can help players secure entry to the 2024 LIV Golf League. He said: “The Torrance course offers a challenging test for the players this summer, blending the principles of links golf with a more modern style. The Torrance will test the short and long game whilst the risk-reward design provides numerous options both off the tee and for approach shots to the green.
“The elevated nature of The International Series with generous purses, strong international fields, and the reward of a place for the Series winner in next year’s LIV Golf League all makes for a very exciting tournament in the summer.”
Commissioner & CEO of the Asian Tour Cho Minn Thant was equally enthusiastic that Scotland will host one of the 10 International Series tournament this year. He said: “There are few greater experiences in golf than playing in Scotland. It is widely known that Scotland’s golf fans are among the most knowledgeable fans anywhere in the world and our players are really looking forward to teeing it up at a venue that is linked to the origins of the game as we know it. It is a true privilege."
Meanwhile, Head of The International Series Rahul Singh said: “The St Andrews Bay Championship will provide The International Series with an incredible opportunity to visit the ultimate golfing destination, St Andrews, Scotland, and we thank Fairmont St Andrews for helping to make this possible.”
The player who finishes top of the International Series Order of Merit will gain automatic entry to next year's highly lucrative LIV Golf League. Former US Amateur champion Andy Ogletree currently leads the way.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Best Golf Gloves 2023
Your hands are the only point of contact with the club, therefore it's crucial you have a glove which will perform. Here, we take a look at the best on the market
By Joel Tadman • Published
-
Which Golf Courses Do We Rank 101st-200th In The UK And Ireland?
The Golf Monthly Next 100 for 2023/24 showcases the courses ranked 101st-200th in the UK and Ireland
By Elliott Heath • Published