Francesco Molinari Back Working With Renowned Golf Coach Denis Pugh

Francesco Molinari has revealed that he is back working with coach Denis Pugh.

After the former Open champion, 43, took the lead at the Dubai Desert Classic with a sparkling 65, he credited Pugh and said that reuniting with the veteran swing coach had been "the biggest help".

"It’s been a long time," said the Italian, who has endured a difficult run of form over the last few seasons and dropped outside the top 400 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

"I’ve changed everything and then I’ve changed back." he said. "I’m back working with Denis Pugh. That’s been really nice.

"He doesn’t travel to tournaments anymore but I see him just a day a month at home, and he’s always been great and sort of simplifying stuff for me and clearing stuff out of my mind that doesn’t need to be there.

"And yeah, that’s been the biggest help."

Francesco Molinari and his swing coach Denis Pugh at the Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi back in January 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not clear exactly when the pair teamed up again, but they were pictured sharing a joke at the Hero Cup a couple of years ago.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Englishman was Molinari's swing coach in 2018, when the Italian won The Open at Carnoustie.

Despite working for Sky Sports as a pundit for nearly 20 years before calling it a day in 2018, Pugh has always been one to take a fairly low profile.

When Pugh, now in his seventies, traveled to tour events, the pair would often be seen working on the range together, although they also spent a lot of time at The Wisley in Surrey, where he was head professional.

Colin Montgomerie worked with Denis Pugh for many years (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as spending 12 years with Colin Montomerie, Pugh also worked with the likes of Frank Nobilo, Ross Fisher, Peter O’Malley, Greg Turner, Wayne Riley, Mike Harwood and Peter Fowler.

With Pugh back on his team, former World No.5 Molinari will be hoping that he can rediscover the type of form that saw him become the first Italian to win a Major Championship in 2018.

In the same year, in Paris, the six-time DP World Tour winner became the first European to win all five Ryder Cup matches.

Talking about his dip in form at Hoylake during The Open in 2023, Molinari revealed his frustrations.

"It's the margins are small," he said. "There is a lot of different factors that you need to factor in.

"So it's complicated to have a very consistent career. I think everyone goes through ups and downs, and you just do your best to navigate both the ups and the downs."