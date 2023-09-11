Fortinet Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After a three-week break, the PGA Tour returns with the first of seven FedEx Cup Fall tournaments - a new initiative for 2023, which bridges the gap between the Tour Championship in August and the start of the 2024 season, which reverts to a calendar year in January.

As well as incentives for winners of the tournaments, including long-standing rewards like a two-year PGA Tour exemption and eligibility into some Majors, the FedEx Cup Fall tournaments will also finalize the top 125 who will retain their PGA Tour status for 2024.

Players ranked 71 and lower in the FedEx Cup points list will continue to accumulate points in the tournaments as they look to secure their PGA Tour cards. That doesn’t apply to numbers 51 to 70, who already have their cards for the 2024 season, but they are also incentivized to perform well - whoever secures a place between 51 and 60 by the end of November’s RSM Classic, it guarantees entry into the two lucrative signature events after the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

While those incentives should appeal to some of the lesser lights on the PGA Tour, two of its most famous players headline this year’s event, both with an eye on getting as sharp as possible before they appear for the US in the Ryder Cup at the end of September.

One is defending champion Max Homa, who claimed a climactic Fortinet Championship win in the PGA Tour season opener with a one-shot victory over Danny Willett. That secured him back to back victories in the tournament after he also won in 2021 by the same margin against Maverick McNealy.

Homa went on to enjoy further success as the season progressed, and that secured him automatic qualification for the Ryder Cup. Can he claim a hat-trick of victories in the tournament this week? If he does, he will become the first PGA Tour player with three successive wins in a PGA tournament since Steve Stricker achieved the feat with victories in the 2009, 2010 and 2011 John Deere Classic.

Homa is joined by a Ryder Cup teammate in Justin Thomas. The two-time PGA Champion hasn’t played since the Wyndham Championship, where he finished T12. That was one of the better results for Thomas in a disappointing 2023 so far. That meant he had to rely on a wildcard for his place on Team USA in the forthcoming match at Marco Simone.

Justin Thomas plays with one eye on the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone (Image credit: Getty Images)

He will be keen to prove to captain Zach Johnson that he made the right decision in choosing him with a strong performance here.

Two other players in the world’s top 50 are in the field at Silverado Country Club. One is World No.37 Sahith Theegala, who will be looking to build on an encouraging 2023 that included finishing tied for 15th in his most recent start, the BMW Championship. Cam Davis, who ranks 49th in the world, also plays, as he goes in search of his second PGA Tour win.

Along with Homa are several other former winners of the tournament, including 2020 champion Stewart Cink, Cameron Champ, who won the year before, and 2018 victor Kevin Tway. Jimmy Walker, who won in 2013, also participates.

Players will compete for a purse of $8.4m, up from $8m in 2022. Of that, the winner will bank $1.512m.

Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Fortinet Championship at Silverado Country Club.

Fortinet Championship Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,512,000 2nd $915,600 3rd $579,600 4th $411,600 5th $344,400 6th $304,500 7th $283,500 8th $262,500 9th $245,700 10th $228,900 11th $212,100 12th $195,300 13th $178,500 14th $161,700 15th $153,300 16th $144,900 17th $136,500 18th $128,100 19th $119,700 20th $111,300 21st $102,900 22nd $94,500 23rd $87,780 24th $81,060 25th $74,340 26th $67,620 27th $65,100 28th $62,580 29th $60,060 30th $57,540 31st $55,020 32nd $52,500 33rd $49,980 34th $47,880 35th $45,780 36th $43,680 37th $41,580 38th $39,900 39th $38,220 40th $36,540 41st $34,860 42nd $33,180 43rd $31,500 44th $29,820 45th $28,140 46th $26,460 47th $24,780 48th $23,436 49th $22,260 50th $21,588 51st $21,084 52nd $20,580 53rd $20,244 54th $19,908 55th $19,740 56th $19,572 57th $19,404 58th $19,236 59th $19,068 60th $18,900 61st $18,732 62nd $18,564 63rd $18,396 64th $18,228 65th $18,060 66th $17,892 67th $17,724 68th $17,556 69th $17,388 70th $17,220 71st $17,052 72nd $16,884 73rd $16,716 74th $16,548 75th $16,380 76th $16,212 77th $16,044 78th $15,876 79th $15,708 80th $15,540 81st $15,372 82nd $15,204 83rd $15,036 84th $14,868 85th $14,700 86th $14,532 87th $14,364 88th $14,196 89th $14,028 90th $13,860

Fortinet Championship Field

Alexander, Tyson

Armour, Ryan

Atwal, Arjun

Baddeley, Aaron

Bae, Sangmoon

Barnes, Ricky

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Biondi, Fred

Blair, Zac

Bling, Devon

Brown, Scott

Bryan, Wesley

Byrd, Jonathan

Chalmers, Greg

Champ, Cameron

Chappell, Kevin

Cink, Stewart

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Cook, Austin

Crane, Ben

Daffue, MJ

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Deneen, Morgan

Dou, Zecheng

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

Ernst, Derek

Frittelli, Dylan

Gainey, Tommy

Garnett, Brice

Gay, Brian

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Gordon, Will

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Gribble, Cody

Griffin, Lanto

Hadley, Chesson

Hahn, James

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Harrington, Scott

Herbert, Lucas

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hoffman, Charley

Holmes, J.B.

Homa, Max

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Tom

Johnson, Zach

Kang, Sung

Kim, S.H.

Kisner, Kevin

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Kuest, Peter

Laird, Martin

Lamely, Derek

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, K.H.

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matthews, Brandon

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

Merritt, Troy

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Ryan

NeSmith, Matt

Noh, S.Y.

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Novak, Andrew

Núñez, Augusto

O'Hair, Sean

Ogilvy, Geoff

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Pendrith, Taylor

Percy, Cameron

Piercy, Scott

Points, D.A.

Potter, Jr., Ted

Putnam, Andrew

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Roy, Kevin

Ryder, Sam

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Shelton, Robby

Sienkiewicz, Chase

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Springer, Hayden

Stadler, Kevin

Stallings, Scott

Stanley, Kyle

Stevens, Sam

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Suh, Justin

Summerhays, Preston

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Todd, Brendon

Trahan, D.J.

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Van Rooyen, Erik

Walker, Jimmy

Watney, Nick

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Whaley, Vince

Wu, Dylan

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Carl

What Is The Purse For The Fortinet Championship? This year's purse for the Fortinet Championship is $8.4m, an increase of $400,000 on the 2022 tournament. There is $1.512m on offer to the winner, while the runner-up will earn $915,600.