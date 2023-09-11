Fortinet Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Max Homa looks for his third successive win in the tournament as the PGA Tour returns with the FedExCup Fall schedule
After a three-week break, the PGA Tour returns with the first of seven FedEx Cup Fall tournaments - a new initiative for 2023, which bridges the gap between the Tour Championship in August and the start of the 2024 season, which reverts to a calendar year in January.
As well as incentives for winners of the tournaments, including long-standing rewards like a two-year PGA Tour exemption and eligibility into some Majors, the FedEx Cup Fall tournaments will also finalize the top 125 who will retain their PGA Tour status for 2024.
Players ranked 71 and lower in the FedEx Cup points list will continue to accumulate points in the tournaments as they look to secure their PGA Tour cards. That doesn’t apply to numbers 51 to 70, who already have their cards for the 2024 season, but they are also incentivized to perform well - whoever secures a place between 51 and 60 by the end of November’s RSM Classic, it guarantees entry into the two lucrative signature events after the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
While those incentives should appeal to some of the lesser lights on the PGA Tour, two of its most famous players headline this year’s event, both with an eye on getting as sharp as possible before they appear for the US in the Ryder Cup at the end of September.
One is defending champion Max Homa, who claimed a climactic Fortinet Championship win in the PGA Tour season opener with a one-shot victory over Danny Willett. That secured him back to back victories in the tournament after he also won in 2021 by the same margin against Maverick McNealy.
Homa went on to enjoy further success as the season progressed, and that secured him automatic qualification for the Ryder Cup. Can he claim a hat-trick of victories in the tournament this week? If he does, he will become the first PGA Tour player with three successive wins in a PGA tournament since Steve Stricker achieved the feat with victories in the 2009, 2010 and 2011 John Deere Classic.
Homa is joined by a Ryder Cup teammate in Justin Thomas. The two-time PGA Champion hasn’t played since the Wyndham Championship, where he finished T12. That was one of the better results for Thomas in a disappointing 2023 so far. That meant he had to rely on a wildcard for his place on Team USA in the forthcoming match at Marco Simone.
He will be keen to prove to captain Zach Johnson that he made the right decision in choosing him with a strong performance here.
Two other players in the world’s top 50 are in the field at Silverado Country Club. One is World No.37 Sahith Theegala, who will be looking to build on an encouraging 2023 that included finishing tied for 15th in his most recent start, the BMW Championship. Cam Davis, who ranks 49th in the world, also plays, as he goes in search of his second PGA Tour win.
Along with Homa are several other former winners of the tournament, including 2020 champion Stewart Cink, Cameron Champ, who won the year before, and 2018 victor Kevin Tway. Jimmy Walker, who won in 2013, also participates.
Players will compete for a purse of $8.4m, up from $8m in 2022. Of that, the winner will bank $1.512m.
Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Fortinet Championship at Silverado Country Club.
Fortinet Championship Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,512,000
|2nd
|$915,600
|3rd
|$579,600
|4th
|$411,600
|5th
|$344,400
|6th
|$304,500
|7th
|$283,500
|8th
|$262,500
|9th
|$245,700
|10th
|$228,900
|11th
|$212,100
|12th
|$195,300
|13th
|$178,500
|14th
|$161,700
|15th
|$153,300
|16th
|$144,900
|17th
|$136,500
|18th
|$128,100
|19th
|$119,700
|20th
|$111,300
|21st
|$102,900
|22nd
|$94,500
|23rd
|$87,780
|24th
|$81,060
|25th
|$74,340
|26th
|$67,620
|27th
|$65,100
|28th
|$62,580
|29th
|$60,060
|30th
|$57,540
|31st
|$55,020
|32nd
|$52,500
|33rd
|$49,980
|34th
|$47,880
|35th
|$45,780
|36th
|$43,680
|37th
|$41,580
|38th
|$39,900
|39th
|$38,220
|40th
|$36,540
|41st
|$34,860
|42nd
|$33,180
|43rd
|$31,500
|44th
|$29,820
|45th
|$28,140
|46th
|$26,460
|47th
|$24,780
|48th
|$23,436
|49th
|$22,260
|50th
|$21,588
|51st
|$21,084
|52nd
|$20,580
|53rd
|$20,244
|54th
|$19,908
|55th
|$19,740
|56th
|$19,572
|57th
|$19,404
|58th
|$19,236
|59th
|$19,068
|60th
|$18,900
|61st
|$18,732
|62nd
|$18,564
|63rd
|$18,396
|64th
|$18,228
|65th
|$18,060
|66th
|$17,892
|67th
|$17,724
|68th
|$17,556
|69th
|$17,388
|70th
|$17,220
|71st
|$17,052
|72nd
|$16,884
|73rd
|$16,716
|74th
|$16,548
|75th
|$16,380
|76th
|$16,212
|77th
|$16,044
|78th
|$15,876
|79th
|$15,708
|80th
|$15,540
|81st
|$15,372
|82nd
|$15,204
|83rd
|$15,036
|84th
|$14,868
|85th
|$14,700
|86th
|$14,532
|87th
|$14,364
|88th
|$14,196
|89th
|$14,028
|90th
|$13,860
Fortinet Championship Field
- Alexander, Tyson
- Armour, Ryan
- Atwal, Arjun
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Bae, Sangmoon
- Barnes, Ricky
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Biondi, Fred
- Blair, Zac
- Bling, Devon
- Brown, Scott
- Bryan, Wesley
- Byrd, Jonathan
- Chalmers, Greg
- Champ, Cameron
- Chappell, Kevin
- Cink, Stewart
- Cole, Eric
- Cone, Trevor
- Cook, Austin
- Crane, Ben
- Daffue, MJ
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Deneen, Morgan
- Dou, Zecheng
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- Endycott, Harrison
- Ernst, Derek
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Gainey, Tommy
- Garnett, Brice
- Gay, Brian
- Gerard, Ryan
- Ghim, Doug
- Gligic, Michael
- Gordon, Will
- Goya, Tano
- Grant, Brent
- Gribble, Cody
- Griffin, Lanto
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hahn, James
- Haley II, Paul
- Hall, Harry
- Hardy, Nick
- Harrington, Scott
- Herbert, Lucas
- Herman, Jim
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgo, Garrick
- Higgs, Harry
- Hoffman, Charley
- Holmes, J.B.
- Homa, Max
- Hossler, Beau
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Johnson, Tom
- Johnson, Zach
- Kang, Sung
- Kim, S.H.
- Kisner, Kevin
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knox, Russell
- Kodaira, Satoshi
- Kraft, Kelly
- Kuchar, Matt
- Kuest, Peter
- Laird, Martin
- Lamely, Derek
- Landry, Andrew
- Lashley, Nate
- Lebioda, Hank
- Lee, K.H.
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam
- Lower, Justin
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- Matthews, Brandon
- McGirt, William
- McGreevy, Max
- Merritt, Troy
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Ryan
- NeSmith, Matt
- Noh, S.Y.
- Noren, Alex
- Norlander, Henrik
- Novak, Andrew
- Núñez, Augusto
- O'Hair, Sean
- Ogilvy, Geoff
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pan, C.T.
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Percy, Cameron
- Piercy, Scott
- Points, D.A.
- Potter, Jr., Ted
- Putnam, Andrew
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Redman, Doc
- Roy, Kevin
- Ryder, Sam
- Schmid, Matti
- Schwab, Matthias
- Shelton, Robby
- Sienkiewicz, Chase
- Sigg, Greyson
- Simpson, Webb
- Smotherman, Austin
- Spaun, J.J.
- Springer, Hayden
- Stadler, Kevin
- Stallings, Scott
- Stanley, Kyle
- Stevens, Sam
- Streb, Robert
- Streelman, Kevin
- Stroud, Chris
- Stuard, Brian
- Suh, Justin
- Summerhays, Preston
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Ben
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thomas, Justin
- Thompson, Davis
- Todd, Brendon
- Trahan, D.J.
- Trainer, Martin
- Tway, Kevin
- Van Rooyen, Erik
- Walker, Jimmy
- Watney, Nick
- Werbylo, Trevor
- Werenski, Richy
- Westmoreland, Kyle
- Whaley, Vince
- Wu, Dylan
- Young, Carson
- Yu, Kevin
- Yuan, Carl
What Is The Purse For The Fortinet Championship?
This year's purse for the Fortinet Championship is $8.4m, an increase of $400,000 on the 2022 tournament. There is $1.512m on offer to the winner, while the runner-up will earn $915,600.
Where Is The 2023 Fortinet Championship?
The tournament takes place at Silverado Country Club in Napa, California. The course has hosted the tournament, which began in 2007 as the Frys Electronics Open, since 2014.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
