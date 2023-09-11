Fortinet Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Max Homa looks for his third successive win in the tournament as the PGA Tour returns with the FedExCup Fall schedule

Max Homa with the trophy after winning the 2022 Fortinet Championship at Silverado
Max Homa won the trophy in the previous two years
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

After a three-week break, the PGA Tour returns with the first of seven FedEx Cup Fall tournaments - a new initiative for 2023, which bridges the gap between the Tour Championship in August and the start of the 2024 season, which reverts to a calendar year in January.

As well as incentives for winners of the tournaments, including long-standing rewards like a two-year PGA Tour exemption and eligibility into some Majors, the FedEx Cup Fall tournaments will also finalize the top 125 who will retain their PGA Tour status for 2024.

Players ranked 71 and lower in the FedEx Cup points list will continue to accumulate points in the tournaments as they look to secure their PGA Tour cards. That doesn’t apply to numbers 51 to 70, who already have their cards for the 2024 season, but they are also incentivized to perform well - whoever secures a place between 51 and 60 by the end of November’s RSM Classic, it guarantees entry into the two lucrative signature events after the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

While those incentives should appeal to some of the lesser lights on the PGA Tour, two of its most famous players headline this year’s event, both with an eye on getting as sharp as possible before they appear for the US in the Ryder Cup at the end of September.

One is defending champion Max Homa, who claimed a climactic Fortinet Championship win in the PGA Tour season opener with a one-shot victory over Danny Willett. That secured him back to back victories in the tournament after he also won in 2021 by the same margin against Maverick McNealy.

Homa went on to enjoy further success as the season progressed, and that secured him automatic qualification for the Ryder Cup. Can he claim a hat-trick of victories in the tournament this week? If he does, he will become the first PGA Tour player with three successive wins in a PGA tournament since Steve Stricker achieved the feat with victories in the 2009, 2010 and 2011 John Deere Classic.

Homa is joined by a Ryder Cup teammate in Justin Thomas. The two-time PGA Champion hasn’t played since the Wyndham Championship, where he finished T12. That was one of the better results for Thomas in a disappointing 2023 so far. That meant he had to rely on a wildcard for his place on Team USA in the forthcoming match at Marco Simone.

Justin Thomas at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club

Justin Thomas plays with one eye on the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He will be keen to prove to captain Zach Johnson that he made the right decision in choosing him with a strong performance here.

Two other players in the world’s top 50 are in the field at Silverado Country Club. One is World No.37 Sahith Theegala, who will be looking to build on an encouraging 2023 that included finishing tied for 15th in his most recent start, the BMW Championship. Cam Davis, who ranks 49th in the world, also plays, as he goes in search of his second PGA Tour win.

Along with Homa are several other former winners of the tournament, including 2020 champion Stewart Cink, Cameron Champ, who won the year before, and 2018 victor Kevin Tway. Jimmy Walker, who won in 2013, also participates.

Players will compete for a purse of $8.4m, up from $8m in 2022. Of that, the winner will bank $1.512m.

Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Fortinet Championship at Silverado Country Club.

Fortinet Championship Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$1,512,000
2nd$915,600
3rd$579,600
4th$411,600
5th$344,400
6th$304,500
7th$283,500
8th$262,500
9th$245,700
10th$228,900
11th$212,100
12th$195,300
13th$178,500
14th$161,700
15th$153,300
16th$144,900
17th$136,500
18th$128,100
19th$119,700
20th$111,300
21st$102,900
22nd$94,500
23rd$87,780
24th$81,060
25th$74,340
26th$67,620
27th$65,100
28th$62,580
29th$60,060
30th$57,540
31st$55,020
32nd$52,500
33rd$49,980
34th$47,880
35th$45,780
36th$43,680
37th$41,580
38th$39,900
39th$38,220
40th$36,540
41st$34,860
42nd$33,180
43rd$31,500
44th$29,820
45th$28,140
46th$26,460
47th$24,780
48th$23,436
49th$22,260
50th$21,588
51st$21,084
52nd$20,580
53rd$20,244
54th$19,908
55th$19,740
56th$19,572
57th$19,404
58th$19,236
59th$19,068
60th$18,900
61st$18,732
62nd$18,564
63rd$18,396
64th$18,228
65th$18,060
66th$17,892
67th$17,724
68th$17,556
69th$17,388
70th$17,220
71st$17,052
72nd$16,884
73rd$16,716
74th$16,548
75th$16,380
76th$16,212
77th$16,044
78th$15,876
79th$15,708
80th$15,540
81st$15,372
82nd$15,204
83rd$15,036
84th$14,868
85th$14,700
86th$14,532
87th$14,364
88th$14,196
89th$14,028
90th$13,860

Fortinet Championship Field

  • Alexander, Tyson
  • Armour, Ryan
  • Atwal, Arjun 
  • Baddeley, Aaron 
  • Bae, Sangmoon 
  • Barnes, Ricky 
  • Bezuidenhout, Christiaan 
  • Bhatia, Akshay 
  • Biondi, Fred 
  • Blair, Zac 
  • Bling, Devon 
  • Brown, Scott 
  • Bryan, Wesley 
  • Byrd, Jonathan 
  • Chalmers, Greg 
  • Champ, Cameron 
  • Chappell, Kevin 
  • Cink, Stewart 
  • Cole, Eric 
  • Cone, Trevor 
  • Cook, Austin 
  • Crane, Ben 
  • Daffue, MJ 
  • Dahmen, Joel 
  • Davis, Cam 
  • Deneen, Morgan 
  • Dou, Zecheng 
  • Dufner, Jason 
  • Duncan, Tyler 
  • Echavarria, Nico 
  • Eckroat, Austin 
  • Endycott, Harrison 
  • Ernst, Derek 
  • Frittelli, Dylan 
  • Gainey, Tommy 
  • Garnett, Brice 
  • Gay, Brian 
  • Gerard, Ryan 
  • Ghim, Doug 
  • Gligic, Michael 
  • Gordon, Will 
  • Goya, Tano 
  • Grant, Brent 
  • Gribble, Cody 
  • Griffin, Lanto 
  • Hadley, Chesson 
  • Hahn, James 
  • Haley II, Paul 
  • Hall, Harry 
  • Hardy, Nick 
  • Harrington, Scott 
  • Herbert, Lucas 
  • Herman, Jim 
  • Hickok, Kramer 
  • Higgo, Garrick 
  • Higgs, Harry 
  • Hoffman, Charley 
  • Holmes, J.B. 
  • Homa, Max 
  • Hossler, Beau 
  • Hubbard, Mark 
  • Hughes, Mackenzie 
  • Jaeger, Stephan 
  • Johnson, Tom 
  • Johnson, Zach 
  • Kang, Sung 
  • Kim, S.H. 
  • Kisner, Kevin 
  • Kizzire, Patton 
  • Knox, Russell 
  • Kodaira, Satoshi 
  • Kraft, Kelly 
  • Kuchar, Matt 
  • Kuest, Peter 
  • Laird, Martin 
  • Lamely, Derek 
  • Landry, Andrew 
  • Lashley, Nate 
  • Lebioda, Hank 
  • Lee, K.H. 
  • Lipsky, David 
  • List, Luke 
  • Long, Adam 
  • Lower, Justin 
  • Malnati, Peter 
  • Martin, Ben 
  • Matthews, Brandon 
  • McGirt, William 
  • McGreevy, Max 
  • Merritt, Troy 
  • Montgomery, Taylor 
  • Moore, Ryan 
  • NeSmith, Matt 
  • Noh, S.Y. 
  • Noren, Alex 
  • Norlander, Henrik 
  • Novak, Andrew 
  • Núñez, Augusto 
  • O'Hair, Sean 
  • Ogilvy, Geoff 
  • Palmer, Ryan 
  • Pan, C.T. 
  • Pendrith, Taylor 
  • Percy, Cameron 
  • Piercy, Scott 
  • Points, D.A. 
  • Potter, Jr., Ted 
  • Putnam, Andrew 
  • Ramey, Chad 
  • Reavie, Chez 
  • Redman, Doc 
  • Roy, Kevin 
  • Ryder, Sam 
  • Schmid, Matti 
  • Schwab, Matthias 
  • Shelton, Robby 
  • Sienkiewicz, Chase
  • Sigg, Greyson 
  • Simpson, Webb 
  • Smotherman, Austin 
  • Spaun, J.J. 
  • Springer, Hayden
  • Stadler, Kevin
  • Stallings, Scott 
  • Stanley, Kyle 
  • Stevens, Sam 
  • Streb, Robert 
  • Streelman, Kevin 
  • Stroud, Chris 
  • Stuard, Brian 
  • Suh, Justin 
  • Summerhays, Preston 
  • Tarren, Callum 
  • Taylor, Ben 
  • Theegala, Sahith 
  • Thomas, Justin 
  • Thompson, Davis 
  • Todd, Brendon 
  • Trahan, D.J. 
  • Trainer, Martin 
  • Tway, Kevin 
  • Van Rooyen, Erik 
  • Walker, Jimmy 
  • Watney, Nick 
  • Werbylo, Trevor 
  • Werenski, Richy 
  • Westmoreland, Kyle 
  • Whaley, Vince 
  • Wu, Dylan 
  • Young, Carson 
  • Yu, Kevin 
  • Yuan, Carl

What Is The Purse For The Fortinet Championship?

This year's purse for the Fortinet Championship is $8.4m, an increase of $400,000 on the 2022 tournament. There is $1.512m on offer to the winner, while the runner-up will earn $915,600.

Where Is The 2023 Fortinet Championship?

The tournament takes place at Silverado Country Club in Napa, California. The course has hosted the tournament, which began in 2007 as the Frys Electronics Open, since 2014.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸