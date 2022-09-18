Max Homa Claims PGA Tour Opener In Climatic Fortinet Championship

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

At the Fortinet Championship, Max Homa defended his title by one shot but in the most dramatic way, as he chipped in at the 72nd hole and Danny Willett three-putted from three-feet!

It seemed that the title was heading to Englishman, Willett but, after Homa chipped in, the former Masters champion had a three-foot birdie putt to secure a first win in just under a year. However, he missed that attempt, with his follow-up not touching the hole as the title was gifted to American, Homa, his fifth PGA Tour victory.

Beginning the final day, it was Justin Lower who led, with the American recovering superbly from heartbreak just a month previous. At the time, Lower missed out on the FedEx Cup playoffs with it seeming that he would not retain his PGA Tour card for 2022/23.

But Lower was handed a lifeline following players jumping to LIV Golf and, after six holes, he remained in contention, just one shot back of Willett with two-thirds of the round remaining.

As the day wore on though, it was Willett who stayed in front as he headed to the back nine, but defending champion, Homa, wasn't giving up, as he pulled alongside the Englishman with just a handful of holes to go.

Homa celebrates his chip in with his caddie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Willett carded a stunning birdie at the 14th and, playing the last, he stood one shot ahead of his American opponent. What followed was sheer drama, with Homa chipping in for birdie to share the lead with Willett.

Following a stunning shot, the former Masters champion had three-feet for the win, but his attempt never looked in as it drifted past the cup. Needing to hole a putt of equal length coming back, Willett once again missed, thus handing the title to Homa in a finish that many couldn't quite believe!