Former Ryder Cup Star Hits Out At Poulter

Former Ryder Cup player Barry Lane has criticised Ian Poulter, apparently because of his decision to play in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The 62-year-old, who represented Europe in its 1993 Ryder Cup defeat to the USA, asked how to block someone on Twitter when other followers retweet their tweets. He then wrote: “Don’t want to see anything from Poulter” and accused the 46-year-old of “trying to kill all the tours in Europe.”

While Lane didn’t reference LIV Golf, the accusation is almost certainly in relation to Poulter’s involvement in the controversial Series. Poulter has been one of the more divisive players in the Series since he first teed it up in the inaugural tournament in June.

The 46-year-old took the DP World Tour to court to secure his reinstatement to the Genesis Scottish Open after he was initially suspended from the tournament because of his decision to play in the Series. The suspension was overturned, which allowed Poulter, Adrian Otaegui, Justin Harding and Branden Grace to take part in the tournament. However, he was later booed on the first tee of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. Last week, Poulter returned to DP World Tour action in the D+D Real Czech Masters as he awaits the final outcome of the legal battle challenging his suspension.

Poulter has played in all three LIV Golf Invitational Series tournaments so far. His best finish to date came in the most recent event, in Bedminster, New Jersey, when he finished tied for 13th to claim prize money of $293,000. Nevertheless, he insists he has no intention of relinquishing his DP World Tour membership. Speaking to The Guardian in July. He said: “I feel comfortable in the position that I have always committed to the European Tour. This has always been my home tour for 24 years. Why should that change?”

Lane had five European Tour victories between 1988 and 2004. Since 2010, he has played on the European Senior Tour, where he has claimed a further eight wins.