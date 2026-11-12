NBC Golf Announcer Dan Hicks Dies Aged 64

Legendary sports broadcaster Dan Hicks, one of the most well-known voices in golf, has died at the age of 64.

The NBC Golf play-by-play announcer had been in his role since 2000 and commentated on a vast number of iconic moments within the sport such as Tiger Woods' famous 2008 US Open triumph and JJ Spun's 64-foot monster putt at Oakmont in 2025.

Hannah Storm, Hicks' wife and fellow announcer, confirmed his death in a statement on Thursday.

Storm shared that Hicks had been suffering with an "acute illness" but his passing was "sudden" and unexpected. He is survived by his wife and three children.

She said: "Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness.

"He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable.

“Dan was truly one of a kind and, quite simply, the person everyone wanted to be around.

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"When he walked into a room, he brought the energy, the laughter and the people together.

"He was endlessly kind, thoughtful and funny, and he made everyone feel like they mattered.

“Our three daughters and I are heartbroken. We are grateful for the love and support surrounding our family during this incredibly difficult time. These are simply no words to express how much he will be missed.”

Hicks began his career at CNN in 1989 before moving to NBC in 1992. There, he worked as a tower golf announcer prior to earning his big break at the turn of the millennium.

In the 26 years which followed, Hicks was the prevailing voice for NBC at the US Open as well as The Open Championship, the Ryder Cup, the Presidents Cup and Players Championship.

Outside of golf, Hicks called swimming and skiing at the Olympics as well as a number of Notre Dame football games.

A statement from NBC Sports’ Rick Cordella, Sam Flood and Molly Solomon read: “Dan Hicks was an extraordinary colleague, friend and person. In his 34 years at NBC Sports, he was an exceptional storyteller and caller of games and events who elevated some of the biggest moments in sports history.

“From Olympic swimming and skiing to Notre Dame Football, numerous other high-profile events and especially as the signature voice of our golf coverage for the last 26 years, Dan’s blend of knowledge style, enthusiasm and humor informed and entertained fans for decades.

"But far beyond his on-air excellence, Dan was a better person who welcomed teammates with a smile, a joke, or a word of encouragement, sometimes all three in the same sentence.

"Our heartfelt condolences and love to his wife Hannah and his daughters Hannah, Ellery and Riley.”

Dan Hicks, longtime lead golf play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports, has died following an acute illness. He was 64. Across three decades, Hicks provided the soundtrack to some of golf’s most memorable moments. The Arizona native joined NBC in 1992 and assumed the network’s lead play-by-play role in 2000, his broadcast style defined by a steady delivery, unmistakable enthusiasm, and ability to capture the significance of a moment. Hicks anchored weekend coverage of The Players Championship for nearly three decades and was behind the microphone for the evolution of the FedExCup, in addition to several major championships, bringing his composed approach to golf’s biggest stages. For nearly two decades, Hicks worked alongside renowned analyst Johnny Miller in one of golf television’s defining broadcast partnerships. Hicks provided a measured presence, guiding viewers through the tension and unpredictability of a final round. After graduating from the University of Arizona, Hicks began his broadcasting career in local radio and television before joining CNN in 1989. He moved to NBC Sports three years later, with assignments including Olympic swimming, alpine skiing and Notre Dame football. Golf, one of his favorite recreational pastimes, became an enduring beat. His voice will always be synonymous with the game. Hicks is survived by his wife, sports broadcaster Hannah Storm, and their three daughters. Rest in Peace, Dan Hicks.November 12, 2026

Meanwhile, multiple other personalities or entities in the golfing world paid tribute to one of the finest voices in the game.

The PGA Tour said: “We are devastated by the sudden loss of Dan Hicks. For more than 25 years leading NBC golf coverage, Dan’s voice filled our living rooms with his steady narration of countless golf broadcasts, calling some of the game’s biggest moments.

“The sound of his voice is woven into our memories of the game, and the warmth he brought to the broadcast was matched only by the kindness he showed those around him.

"Our hearts are with Dan’s family, his wife Hannah, and friends, and with our family at NBC Sports.

"On behalf of everyone at the PGA Tour, we share their sorrow as we mourn someone who meant so much to this game.”

BREAKING: Dan Hicks, legendary NBC Sports and golf announcer, has passed away. He was 64. https://t.co/x7m5WW40bbNovember 12, 2026

Meanwhile, Golf Channel's Rich Lerner said on a broadcast: “In this job, you hear the news, whatever it is, and you’re supposed to write. But in this case, for a long time, nothing hit the page.

"I couldn’t formulate the words, would not commit to the phrase, the permanence of it all: Dan Hicks is gone. It simply does not make sense. Dan was 64 going on 44.”

Colt Knost posted his tribute on X, which read: "So sad to hear about the passing of Dan Hicks.

"I grew up listening to him and always loved his passion for sports. Was lucky enough to spend some time around him the last several years and you will not find a nicer man! He will be missed."