LIV Golfer Set For Surprise HotelPlanner Tour Debut In Bid To 'Pursue DP World Tour Card'

With uncertainty continuing to surround the LIV Golf League as it chases some kind of stable future, plenty of its players are keeping their eyes peeled for a few additional opportunities towards the end of the year.

LIV 2.0 remains in the works, but with a lack of concrete plans on the table, young pros like Caleb Surratt are wisely trying to give themselves the chance of also competing elsewhere from 2027 onwards.

While plenty of LIV golfers are turning to the DP World Tour to supplement their future schedules, at the very least, Surratt doesn't have that luxury so has been forced to turn his attentions elsewhere.

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The 22-year-old American, who belongs to Jon Rahm's Legion XIII, has been confirmed among the field for the HotelPlanner Tour's Rosa Challenge Tour in Poland this week.

Set to make his HotelPlanner Tour debut on Thursday, Surratt revealed the primary reason for rocking up on the second tier of European golf just days after LIV's season ended prematurely.

Speaking to the HotelPlanner Tour, Surratt said: “Right now, I’m trying to pursue a DP World Tour card.

"I’ve given myself chances to do that and I’m hoping for some more opportunities this year, but I’m trying to play my best golf and see where that leads me.

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“I’m close on the affiliate list to getting some points there and having some sort of category, and I hope to give myself some chances out here at the end of this year if I can earn some more spots and see where that takes me into next year and evaluate from there."

Surratt's quest to earn DP World Tour status won't start from zero, however, because he's already made three starts this year and is yet to miss a cut.

As a result of three relatively encouraging displays at the top table of European golf, the University of Tennessee alumnus is 167th on the HotelPlanner Tour's Road to Mallorca rankings and remains in with a shot of taking one of the 15 DP World Tour cards.

The young American finished T8th at the Australian Open towards the end of 2025 before enduring a tough weekend at the Soudal Open, ending T70th.

But, most recently, Surratt secured a T13th result at the Danish Golf Championship and is able to bring a little momentum into his second-tier debut.

He continued: “I’m excited. It’s my first time here in Poland and it’s a pretty sweet golf course so I’m very excited, and very fortunate to be given a spot and an opportunity to compete this week.

“I’ve just been trying to play good golf recently, and I’m hoping to compete any chance I can get out here right now, especially leading into next year.

“I was fortunate to play well in Denmark a few weeks ago and was fortunate to get a spot in that as well.

"I wish I could have capitalized better but hopefully there will be a lot more chances this year with some good golf.”