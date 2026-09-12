US President Donald Trump Attends Amgen Irish Open

For the first time in Irish Open history, the event is being held at Trump International Doonbeg this week.
As its name suggests, it is one of the many courses owned by US President Donald Trump, and on Saturday, he put in an appearance.
The golf-loving president flew overnight from Maryland to Dublin, where he attended a function at the US ambassador's residence, before heading to the west coast of Ireland.
The presidential plane, Air Force One, could be seen flying over the course as he arrived, before he took the short trip to the course in the Marine One helicopter. There, he took in some of the third round of the tournament, where Shane Lowry led at the start of play having shot a course-record 62 on Friday.
It’s not just Trump International Doonbeg’s first time hosting the Irish Open. It is also making its DP World Tour debut this week.
The Greg Norman-designed layout is ranked 48th in Golf Monthly's UK and Ireland Top 100 courses list and is known for its huge dunes and stunning coastal views.
The course was confirmed as the venue for the tournament – one of the most prestigious on the circuit – a year ago, with its DP World Tour debut coming just three weeks after another of the US President’s layouts, Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, hosted the Nexo Championship.
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Trump purchased the property in 2014, when it was still known as Doonbeg Lodge and Golf Club, with reports suggesting it cost him €15m. It was subsequently renamed Trump International Golf Links & Hotel, Doonbeg.
Trump is no stranger to appearing at big events. For example, he has attended several LIV Golf events held at his courses, including LIV Golf Virginia at Trump National Golf Club in May.
He also put in an appearance at the inaugural edition of the PGA Tour Signature Event, the Cadillac Championship, which was held at Trump National Doral.
Perhaps his highest-profile visit came a year ago, when he attended the opening day of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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