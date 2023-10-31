Format Revealed For Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy's TGL
Each week, two of the six teams will face off over 15 holes of action comprising Triples and Singles sessions
After over a year in the works, details on Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s tech-focused TGL, which begins next January, are becoming increasingly clear.
For example, the 24-player roster for the inaugural season has now been finalised, while we now know more about the purpose-built arena and all-important simulator that will be at the heart of the action. We also know the first player assigned to one of the six TGL teams - Justin Thomas, who will play for Atlanta Drive Golf Club.
Now, the format for competition has been revealed. Six teams of four will take part over the course of the 15 regular season events, followed by the semi-finals and final.
Each week two of the six teams will compete over 15 holes in a format dubbed Modern Match Play. Meanwhile, only three of the four players on each team will play on a week-by-week basis.
The 15 holes of action will be divided into two distinct sessions – nine holes of Triples (3 vs 3 alternate shot) and six holes of Singles featuring a rotating head-to-head.
The Triples session will see the three selected players on each team alternate who tees off a hole, with the three rotating who takes a shot thereafter.
With the Singles, each player takes on one opponent for the duration of a hole, before moving onto the next hole against the same opponent, with two holes per player.
One point is up for grabs on each hole, and the team with the fewest shots on a hole wins the point. Ties are worth zero points and there are no carryovers.
In the event of a tie between the two teams after the 15 holes, players will compete in an “overtime tiebreaker.” This will involve a 3-on-3 closest-to-the-pin competition which will be played until one of the two teams hits two shots closer to the pin their their opponent.
A win in either regulation or overtime hands that team two points, while a loss in overtime sees that team win one point. However, any team losing in regulation walks away from the two hours of action empty handed.
After the 15-match regular season, the top four teams in the table will advance to the semi-final, where the team finishing first plays fourth and the team in second plays third. The winners of those matches reach the Championship Series, which will have a “best-of-three” structure. The winner of that will be crowned the TGL Champion.
TGL begins on 9 January with coverage on ESPN and ESPN+.
