Five Minutes Of Madness Creates Two Bizarre Moments At The Sentry
A club break and a hole out that wasn't... We may have already seen two of the most bizarre moments just a week into 2024!
Golf is a frustrating and bizarre game and, at The Sentry, tensions were running high as players competed for the first PGA Tour title of 2024 and the $3.6 million first prize.
A number of players were in contention at Kapalua Resort but, with a lot of money and points available, it was all to play for in Hawaii... So, when two bizarre moments between J.T. Poston and Brendon Todd occurred, you couldn't believe what was happening for the first week of 2024!
What?!J.T. Poston’s ball hops in the hole and right back out @TheSentry 😳 pic.twitter.com/7pwdmt96GUJanuary 7, 2024
On Sunday, it had been Chris Kirk, Jordan Spieth and multiple other players battling it out and, as they turned for the back nine, scoring was low. Looking for birdies and eagles, Poston was just short of the green on the par 5 ninth and was faced with an eagle chip.
Striking his pitch, the American played it superbly and it looked destined to drop for an eagle. However, as it landed in the hole on the second bounce, it miraculously bounced out and finished on the edge of the hole, leading to a birdie when an eagle looked guaranteed!
Not long after Poston's antics, it was the turn of Todd, who was playing well on the final day as he sat six-under through 13 holes and was making a charge towards the top 10. The American's work though would come unstuck at the 14th, with his drive being sprayed out right and out of bounds.
RIP Brendon Todd’s Driver (2024-2024) pic.twitter.com/FMS6w9ETVbJanuary 7, 2024
Finishing 189th in driving distance during the 2023 PGA Tour season, Todd's distance off the tee would be significantly shorter after his tee shot on the 14th... Why, you may ask? Well, after striking his drive, the three-time PGA Tour winner threw his club on the floor, with the resulting impact snapping the club in half!
Making a double bogey at the 14th, he would birdie the 16th, but another double bogey at the 17th dropped him outside the top 30.
