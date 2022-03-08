Fire Breaks Out At Luxury Surrey Golf Resort

Reports have emerged of a fire at the exclusive Beaverbrook Golf Club in Surrey, with emergency services tending to the scene in the early hours of the morning. The harrowing footage, which we shared via Instagram below, shows the intensity of the fire.

One source revealed the fire was in the clubhouse with a further source revealing both the clubhouse and professional shop were ablaze. The specifics of the damage is currently unknown and there are no reported casualties.

Beaverbrook Golf Club, which is one of the most exclusive golf clubs in the UK, opened in 2016 having previously been the location of the country mansion for 20th century press baron, Lord Maxwell Beaverbrook. The estate overlooks the beautiful Surrey Hills and was the location of where Lord Beaverbrook would advise Winston Churchill during the second World War. The late Victorian Grade-11 listed mansion is surrounded by 370 acres of land.

The grounds fell into disarray but plans to take the picturesque location and turn it into a luxury golf club and health spa were approved and it opened its doors to both in September 2016. The golf course is designed by renowned Scottish architect, David McLay-Kidd, and eight-time Major champion, Tom Watson. The course measures 7,000 yards from the aptly named Watson tees with a more modest 5,900 from the Churchill tees, and just over 5,000 yards from the forward Kipling tees. From the golf course to the stately mansion, the complex offers breathtaking and unrivalled views of the Surrey countryside and further afield into London. It is said to be the home of many wealthy members and loved by the likes of Harry Kane and Peter Crouch.

We will share more details of the fire as they emerge.