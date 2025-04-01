Why You Must Visit This Heathland Classic Named After A Desert

Beau Desert

Herbert Fowler was one of the finest architects of his generation with a design portfolio including two pairs of Top 100 courses; those at The Berkshire and at Walton Heath. As unlikely as it sounds, he also designed the closing hole at Pebble Beach, but this was a decade after he was engaged to create Beau Desert in 1912.

The par-4 fifth is stroke index one with a long, uphill approach (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Originally enjoyed by members of the Hednesford and District Golf Club, its unusual name is decidedly more appealing and comes from the beautiful and somewhat elevated heathland setting on the estate of Lord Anglesey, a few miles to the north of Birmingham.

Fowler’s Routing

At just 140 yards from the back, the tenth is the shortest hole on the course (Image credit: Rob Smith)

This excellent and gently undulating heathland course is a fine strategic test and is in the Golf Monthly Next 100 in the UK&I. One of its great joys is the expansive acreage that it covers meaning that although you catch glimpses of other holes, the vast majority are distinct and separate. There is just the one starting point meaning that once you head up the opening hole to its green with fine views back down to the clubhouse, you are out in the wilds on your own.

The final green at Beau Desert is overlooked by the clubhouse (Image credit: Rob Smith)

There are some demanding par 4s, two short holes on each nine, and finally the chance to get something back against the card at the two par 5s which arrive late in the round. Both run west to east, so if the wind is being friendly, you will feel you have chances. This is especially so at the closing hole where you drop down to a green that is well protected by bunkers and now mounds. This is undoubtedly one of the best golf courses in the Midlands.

Signature Hole

The green on the super-tough par-4 twelfth is an elusive target (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Perhaps not everyone’s favourite, but mainly because it is just so tough, the twelfth is a strange beast in that it is effectively a double dogleg despite being a par 4. At just 418 yards from the back tee it is by no means the longest of the two-shotters on the course, but its stroke index of two is richly deserved. The ideal drive will ease its way from left to right around the corner and needs to be inch perfect. Anything too long will be blocked out from a long approach to the green which seems to be trying to avoid you behind trees. Make the carry and there are two bunkers waiting on the left, not to mention a tricky hump short of the other side.

Looking back from behind the green on the short seventh (Image credit: Mike Hyde)

For a more relaxing hole that will live in the memory, the seventh is an absolute beauty of a par 3 at the far end of the course.