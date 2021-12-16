20 Golfing Footballers

There are many golfing footballers. Having lived a life for so long based around playing competitive sport, many footballers find golf a suitable outlet for their competitive instinct, especially after retirement. As Jamie Redknapp, who had to retire from playing football aged 31 due to injury, explains “it fills a void”.

Ruud Gullit

The Dutch superstar first hit a golf ball in the 1990s and the 7-handicapper has “been hooked on golf ever since. The first time I swung a club at a golf ball and hit it, it felt really good.”

Although he had played golf before coming to England, it was in England that he developed his passion for golf as “the good thing about the UK is you always meet people who have a passion for golf.” He played with his Chelsea team-mates at Surrey courses near the Chelsea training ground at Cobham.

John Terry

The former Chelsea and England captain is one of those Ruud Gullit would golf with. Having bought Colin Montgomerie’s former Surrey mansion, Terry spent £150,000 having an artificial turf putting green installed in the garden.

He aims to play “two or three times a week” and has posted on social media about his golfing exploits, such as the trip he took by private jet with some golfing friends to play 36 holes at Loch Lochmond. He also posted about a round he played at Wentworth when he shot 80.

Although right footed, Terry plays golf left handed. He had started off playing right handed, after his parents bought him a right-handed set of clubs, but found it ‘unnatural’.

Gareth Bale

The Wales star has shared images of his back garden. He has created his own golf course with replicas of famous holes from TPC Sawgrass, Royal Troon and Augusta National. The 5-handicapper regularly tests his skills on his versions of the iconic 17th at Sawgrass, the 12th at Augusta and the Postage Stamp at Troon.

Andriy Shevchenko

After retiring from football in 2012, the former Champions League and Ballon D'or winner played in a Challenge Tour event in 2013. He missed the cut after shooting 84 and 86 to finish 26-over-par in the Kharkov Superior Cup.

Harry Kane

The England captain began playing golf when he was 16 and has a handicap of 4. Kane has gone round The Grove in one under par. Matt Doherty and Eric Dier and two of his Spurs team-mates who he golfs with.

Wayne Rooney

England's all time leading goalscorer plays off a 16 handicap. He was credited with aiding Rory McIlroy's success at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. After claiming a two-shot victory, McIlroy said: "We were talking about triggers and how you start a putting stroke. Rooney said, before he hits a free-kick, or before he hits an penalty he taps his toe on the ground before he actually starts his run up."

Carlos Tevez

The controversial former Manchester United and Manchester City player takes a keen interest in golf. Although he declared he played football only for money, Tevez plays golf for the enjoyment. The Argentinian plays to a 13 handicap and caddied in practice for the the 2012 Open at Royal Lytham and St. Annes for fellow countryman Andres Romero.

Vinnie Jones

The former Wales captain turned Hollywood actor took up golf in his playing days but “mainly for the crack and the chance to have a drinks with the boys.” However lately he has taken it more seriously, even giving up drinking to help his game. It seems to have worked, as the one time 18-handicapper dropped to 5.

He is a member of Lakeside in Los Angeles and Plantation in Palm Springs. His regular golfing partners include Andy Garcia and Joe Pesci. When he was filming with Sylvester Stallone the pair spent a lot of time chatting golf together and Stallone even brought his driver on to the set to demonstrate his swing to Jones.

Jimmy Bullard

Former Fulham and Hull City midfielder Bullard tried his hand at turning professional. His football career was plagued by injuries and he was a scratch golfer by the time he retired. Bullard played briefly on the EuroPro tour, but failed to make any cuts.

Jamie Redknapp

The former Liverpool and England midfielder was introduced to golf as a child by his father, Harry, who gave him a cut down 7-iron. The 4-handicapper is a member at Queenwood in Surrey, where he aims to play “two or three times a week”.

Alan Shearer

The Premier League's all-time top scorer has regularly graced the golf course since his retirement in 2006. The Match of the Day pundit plays to around 6. He regularly plays across Pro-Am events, including at the British Masters when it was at his home club, Close House.

Steven Gerrard

Former England captain Gerrard has hosted charity golf days in Portugal. He is a member at Hillside Golf Club, having been proposed for membership by Sir Kenny Dalglish and Alan Hansen.

Alan Hansen

Former Liverpool and Scotland defender Alan Hansen is an excellent amateur golfer His handicap has been down as low as 1.7. He is a member at Hillside Golf Club and also Queenwood Golf Club.

Gary Lineker

The former Barcelona, Tottenham and Leicester striker and now Match of the Day presenter was a competent golfer - he boasts he once beat Ernie Els 2&1. He used to present golf for the BBC, and stil loves the game,. but arthritis in his fingers means he can no longer grip a club. He reckons that his golf was "a bit like my football - hopeless from long range but once I got close I was quite good."

Luis Figo

Golf “is a sport that I follow a lot, almost as much as football right now,” says the former Real Madrid and Barcelona man. “I've been a huge fan of it since I retired from football.” He describes himself as a “bad but passionate” golfer which shows what high standard she sets for himself as his handicap is in single figures.

Ian Rush

The former Wales centre forward had played as a youth, albeit not that seriously. During his football career horseracing consumed his free time, rather than golf, But since retiring from football he has got back into golf and is a member of Caldy Golf Club in Liverpool. Last we heard, he was playing off 16.

Michael Owen

England's fourth Ballon d'Or winner - following Sir Stanley Matthews, Sir Bobby Charlton and Kevin Keegan - is a single-figure handicap golfer. He lives in North Wales, and the 42-acre grounds of his house includes stabling for his racehorses and a mini golf course.

James Millner

"You need something outside of football," says the 61-times capped England utility player and single-figure golfer. “Obviously the intensity and the pressure is pretty much non stop, so to be able to get away from it for a few hours and play some holes is good.”

Ian Wright

The former England striker only took up golf after he retired as he did “not believe that you can play both and be serious about them,” He learnt his golf on a public course before later joining Loch Lomond and Brocket Hall.

“I really like how measured, precise and meticulous you have to be in your approach to golf,” Wright says. “In some ways golf is alien to me.” His former England team-mate and Match of the Day colleague Alan Shearer would probably agree with the last sentiment having described Wright as an "angry golfer".

Robbie Fowler

The former Liverpool, Leeds United, Manchester City striker who won 26 caps for England. He is a member at Wallasey Golf Club and also plays at nearby Caldy and Formby. “I came from an era where the players went down the pub or the bookies after training,” he explains. “It was a case of not wanting to get into those habits so I found the golf course – I didn’t play golf until I was 20, 21. There was always a group of lads at Liverpool who you could have a game with, the likes of Alan Hansen, Gary McAllister and Gary Gillespie.”