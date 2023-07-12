Final Three Open Spots To Be Decided At Scottish Open
England's Aaron Rai and the likes of Cameron Davis , Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery and Mackenzie Hughes need a good week at the Renaissance Club to qualify for the Open
Open organisers have confirmed there will be three final places for Hoylake up for grabs at this week’s Genesis Scottish Open.
Eight of the world's top 10 are in action in Scotland for the co-sanctioned event, including world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and defending champion Xander Schauffele.
All of those involved at the Renaissance Club from inside the world's top 50 are already secured a place in next week's Open Championship field.
They are part of the 153 players confirmed to tee it up at Royal Liverpool from July 20-23, which has a first prize of £2.3million, the R&A has announced.
The leading three players not already exempt who make the cut at the Scottish will earn places in The 151st Open.
In the event of a tie for a qualifying place, the player with the higher ranking in the Official World Golf Ranking will be awarded a place.
World No 53 Cameron Davis is the highest-ranked player in action yet to be guaranteed a spot at The Open but he is first reserve for the tournament.
Elsewhere Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery and Mackenzie Hughes are the next highest-ranked players currently missing out.
England's Aaron Rai will need to build on his impressive form on the PGA Tour, at the event he won in 2020, if he's to play next week.
English duo Ben Taylor and Harry Hall, who play on the PGA Tour, are also looking to earn their spot along with compatriot Callum Tarren, who was in contention at the PGA Championship earlier this year.
Eddie Pepperell, who posted a top-five finish at The Open in 2018, former major champion Jimmy Walker and China's Haotong Li are all trying to qualify too.
This week's event has also a large amount of Ryder Cup qualification points on offer, ahead of the contest taking place in Rome this September, with Europe captain Luke Donald and vice-captain Edoardo Molinari also in the field.
The R&A have confirmed the Open will return to North West England in July 2026 with Royal Birkdale confirmed as the venue.
The Southport golf course has hosted The Open 10 times and American Jordan Spieth was the last player to lift the Claret Jug at the venue in 2017.
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
