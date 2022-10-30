Final Four Confirmed For LIV Golf Team Championship Finale

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

An incredibly exciting ending awaits us at Trump National Doral Miami, which is hosting the finale of LIV’s Team Championship, as the 4 Aces, Stinger, Smash and Punch GC will battle it out on the final day to win the grand prize of $16million to split among its four-man team.

Yesterday's semi-final provided its own excitement, with the 4 Aces, Crushers, Fireballs and Stinger GC joining the rest of the field after receiving a bye for the quarter-finals due to being the top-four seeds as a result of picking up vital points throughout the season.

4 Aces GC took on Cleeks GC and it was Dustin Johnson’s 4 Aces who emerged victorious - winning 2-1. Captain Johnson beat Cleeks’ Shergo Al Kurdi 5&3, whilst Cleeks Laurie Canter won 2&1 against former Masters champion, Patrick Reed. In the doubles match, it was Pat Perez and Talor Gooch who sealed the deal for the 4 Aces, beating Graeme McDowell and Richard Bland 1-up.

Stinger GC claimed their place in the final by ending Crushers GC season early in a 2-1 win. Both captains were at loggerheads in this match, as Bryson DeChambeau faced Louis Oosthuizen in a thrilling game which eventually ended on the 23rd hole, with Oosthuizen the victor. In the alternate shot match, Charl Schwartzel and Hennie Du Plessis tasted success for Stinger, beating Charles Howell III and Anibarn Lahiri 2-up.

Oosthuizen defeated DeChambeau at the fifth extra hole (Image credit: Getty)

Punch GC managed to extinguish the success of Fireballs GC, by winning 2-1 in a tight affair. Punch’s Cameron Smith was beaten 2&1 by fellow captain Sergio Garcia. The Spaniard's compatriot and team-mate, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, linked up with Abraham Ancer in the doubles match against Wade Ormsby and Matt Jones and it was the Australian duo who won the match 1-up. The double-act’s team-mate, Marc Leishman, beat Carlos Ortiz 1-up, meaning Punch proceeded to the finals.

Smash GC managed a clean sweep against Majesticks GC. Peter Uilhein got Smash off to a good start as he disposed of Lee Westwood, beating the veteran 4&2. It was a clash of the captains in the other singles match, as Brooks Koepka beat Ian Poulter 3&1 to effectively win the game for Smash, before Jason Kokrak and Chase Koepka piled on the misery for Majesticks, beating Henrik Stenson and Sam Horsefield 1-up to complete the whitewash.

As four teams have now progressed into the final, each player’s score will count towards the overall team score, the lowest overall score will win the tournament.