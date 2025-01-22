Father And Daughter Set To Make History In Pro Tour Event

Chloe and Peter Wilson are set to make history at the Webex Players Series Victoria event, becoming the first father-daughter professional pairing to play in the same tournament

Within professional golf we have seen many famous family members tee it up in the same tournament and, on the PGA of Australasia circuit, there is set to be more history made.

In terms of worldwide events, there is the PGA Family Golf Championship, the World Invitational Father & Daughter Golf Tournament, and the PNC Championship but, within these tournaments, fathers and daughters tee it up together in a team, whereas this record is slightly different.

The Webex Players Series Victoria tournament allows both men and women to compete for the same trophy and prize money on the same course, with Peter Wilson and his daughter Chloe becoming the first father-daughter pairing to play in the same event.

In fact, not only are the duo facing off against each other, but they are actually paired alongside each other for the 1.35pm tee time at Rosebud Country Club.

Speaking to the WPGA Tour of Australasia, Peter stated that: "It’s going to be fun. I’ve never competed against my daughter before in a pro event so there’s a first time for everything in this game."

He went on to add: “I don’t want her to beat me! And it’s tricky this week because we always play together and I’m advising her on shots, but this week I can’t because we are opponents in a professional tournament. It’s going to be really tricky in that area. I think it’s a two-shot penalty if I said, ‘Chloe, you need to hit a little left or right shot here’. I can’t say anything.”

Adam Scott and Peter Wilson shake hands on the putting green

Wilson played alongside Adam Scott in the 2015 Australian Masters

Having claimed numerous wins on a number of Tours, Wilson famously shot back-to-back 59s in March 2023 at Lang Lang Golf Club in a professional event. What's more, he even played the 2015 Australian Masters alongside Adam Scott, where he was paired with the Major winner for the third round.

Certainly, Peter is definitely the more experienced player but, having just taken up the game in 2020, as well as making her professional debut just a week prior to this event in Victoria, perhaps youth will be on the side of Chloe.

“I’m excited,” she stated. “It’s not like something everybody gets to do, get to play a professional tournament with their dad and competing against each other. I’ll just enjoy it and try to beat him.

“I’ll definitely be nervous on the first tee, that’s for sure. Very nervous. But then I think once you’ve done your first tee shot, you kind of relax and you’re like, okay, I can just play golf now.”

Peter and Chloe Wilson during the 2018 ISPS Handa New Zealand Golf Open

Chloe previously caddied for her father at the 2018 ISPS Handa New Zealand Golf Open

The tournament in Victoria is the third Webex Players Series Event of the season, with the five-tournament Series bringing together a field of both male and female professionals.

In terms of previous father-son pairings in professional golf, Jay and Bill Haas were paired together at the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, as Jay made his 799th start on the PGA Tour.

We've also seen the likes of Old Tom Morris & Young Tom Morris both win Major championships, as well as Kevin & Craig Stadler and Julius & Guy Boros win on the PGA Tour.

