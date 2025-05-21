Marc Dull Makes History With Solo Win At US Amateur Four Ball Championship

The US Amateur Four Ball Championship produced an incredible moment on Tuesday, as Marc Dull made his own slice of history.

After making their way through to the round of 32, Dull's partner, Chip Brooke, had to fly back to Florida on Monday night to attend his youngest daughter’s high school graduation.

Because of this, 2015 US Mid-Amateur runner-up, Dull, had to play the round of 16 match and, potentially, the quarter final alone, but that didn't stop him from delivering an historic feat at Plainfield Country Club.

A post shared by United States Golf Association (@usga)

Facing off against John Ramsey and Chadd Slutzky, 39-year-old, Dull, carded a two-under-par total that, miraculously, handed him a 2&1 victory, making him the first ever player in the US Amateur Four Ball Championship to win a match solo.

Not to be outdone, the American then played Hunter Powell and Carson Looney in the quarter finals and, despite still being solo, managed to take them down the 18th, before Powell birdied to take the match 1-up.

Dull was praised for his efforts, though, especially as, in the quarter finals, he produced incredible shot after incredible shot. The highlight of the day came at the par 4 10th, where the American holed out from 132-yards despite being in a fairway divot.

Speaking after his last-16 match, Dull stated: “(Chip was) like, you're going to have to play the second-round match by yourself, do you still want to do it? I'm like, ‘Yeah, let's do it, why not.’ If we get there, we'll just cross that bridge.

"My game was getting better as the week went on so I felt confident that I could shoot under-par out here on my own ball. I knew it was going to be a strong task, but just trying to make no mistakes. I wasn't super patient, just trying to make sure they made birdies to beat me. And I made a few putts today.”

Dull shakes hands with Ramsey and Slutzky after his 2&1 win (Image credit: Simon Bruty/USGA)

It wasn't just Dull who made headlines on Tuesday as, during the quarter finals, the match of Will Hartman & Tyler Mawhinney and Kush Arora & Edan Cui went to 23-holes, making it the longest quarter final match in championship history.

The match was a tight-affair throughout, with no pair being more than 2-up. After four pars through the first four playoff holes, the pair of Hartman & Mawhinney made a birdie at the par 3 fifth to claim the win.

US Amateur Four Ball Championship Semi Final Line-Up

Evan Beck & Dan Walters vs Charlie Forster & Steen Zeman

Will Hartman & Tyler Mawhinney vs Carson Looney & Hunter Powell

