Jay Haas To Make First PGA Tour Start In 12 Years

Jay Haas will tee it up for the first time on the PGA Tour since 2010 when he plays alongside son, Bill, at this week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The 68-year-old last played on the PGA Tour in the 2010 Players Championship, where he missed the cut following rounds of 71 and 73.

This week will be the American's 799th start on the PGA Tour, just four shy of the record set by Mark Brooks. During that time, Haas made the cut 592 times, more than any other player. He previously held the record of playing in 87 Majors without a win, a record recently broken by Lee Westwood in 2021.

Haas turned professional in 1976 and enjoyed a successful career on the PGA Tour, winning nine times between 1978 and 1993. The American enjoyed a resurgence in form in 2003 when he finished in the top-30 on the money list for the first time since 1995; making the United States Presidents Cup team in the process.

His form was rewarded by Hal Sutton the following year when he received a Captain's pick for his third Ryder Cup appearance; where, at the age of 50, he became the second oldest behind Raymond Floyd to feature in a US Ryder Cup team.

Haas now plies his trade on the PGA Tour Champions where he has eighteen-victories including three Senior Major titles. He was still featured in the top-20 of the Official World Golf Ranking when he became eligible to play on the tour after his 50th birthday.