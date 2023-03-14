Tour Pro Makes History With Back-To-Back 59s
PGA Tour of Australasia player Peter Wilson achieved the feat at Victoria’s Lang Lang Golf Club
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Many pros spend a lifetime dreaming of hitting golf’s magic number – a round of 59, while, arguably the greatest player of all time, Tiger Woods, has only managed it once.
According to the PGA Tour of Australasia, though, one of its members Peter Wilson hit rounds of 59 in successive days at Lang Lang Golf Club in Victoria in what could be the first time in the sport's history a player has shot back-to-back 59s in a full-length course.
How are you celebrating back-to-back 59s?Peter Wilson may have the answer after doing just that at @LangLangGolf 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JhdVULu2ruMarch 13, 2023
The 45-year-old Australian is currently ranked World No.881, so he wouldn’t appear to be the most obvious candidate to manage it once, let alone twice, but that relatively low ranking proved to be no hindrance to his incredible achievement.
Wilson’s first 59 on the par-70 course began unassumingly enough, with pars on the opening two holes. There was a hint of what was to come in the following two, though, where Wilson hit back-to-back birdies, and he closed out the front nine with two pars either side of an eagle on the par 5 seventh.
That 31 was impressive enough, but on the back nine things really took off. Two more pars kept Wilson in the zone before his completed his round with seven successive birdies.
While that 11-under would be enough for most players to tell anyone who would listen for years, the next day, he shot identical front and back nine scores to give him a story for the ages. This time, birdies at two, three, six and seven were dotted between five pars on the front nine, while a further seven birdies followed on the nine holes that closed out his round, with only the 12th and 18th resulting in pars.
Of course, Wilson’s achievement doesn’t get him into the exclusive list of players to shoot below 60 on either the PGA Tour or DP World Tour. However, given it's thought to be the first time it's happened in the game's history, it's likely his feat is even more unique.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Wilson Duo Soft 2023 Golf Ball Review
We put the latest Wilson Duo Soft golf ball to the test to see what level this affordable option performs to
By Sam De'Ath • Published
-
2023 Valspar Championship Betting Picks and Predictions
The PGA Tour will head to Palm Harbor, Florida, for the 2023 Valspar Championship. PGA handicapper Matt MacKay gives us his best picks for the Valspar Championship.
By Matt MacKay • Published