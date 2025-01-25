Farmers Insurance Open 2025 Final Round Tee Times
Harris English leads going into the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open, with 15 players within five shots of the leader at Torrey Pines
Despite a number of withdrawals pre-tournament, the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open is set up to be an interesting watch, especially with incoming wind on Saturday.
Currently, Harris English leads at Torrey Pines, as the American birdied his final three holes on Friday to get to nine-under-par, one shot clear of Andrew Novak, with both men firing six-under 66s on the South Course.
As Harris searches for a fifth PGA Tour title, 15 players are within five shots of him. Amongst those are Joel Dahmen, Sungjae Im and first round leader, Ludvig Aberg, who has been battling flu throughout the week.
The leaders tee of at 11.11am local time (PST), with English, Novak and South African Aldrich Potgieter, the final trio to get their rounds underway on the South Course at Torrey Pines.
One last point to note is that this week's tournament finishes on Saturday due to the NFL's Conference Championship games taking place on Sunday. The move was made so as not to clash with the matches.
Farmers Insurance Open Final Round Tee Times
ET (BST)
1st Hole
- 12.10pm (5.10pm): Andrew Putnam, Adam Schenk, Beau Hossler
- 12.21pm (5.21pm): Vince Whaley, Keegan Bradley, Taylor Moore
- 12.32pm (5.32pm): Taylor Pendrith. Luke Clanton (a), Noah Goodwin
- 12.43pm (5.43pm): Zac Blair, Aaron Baddeley, Zach Johnson
- 12.54pm (5.54pm): Thomas Detry, Hayden Springer, Chris Gotterup
- 1.05pm (6.05pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Sahith Theegala, Sam Stevens
- 1.16pm (6.16pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Luke List
- 1.27pm (6.27pm): Sungjae Im, Ludvig Aberg, Matteo Manassero
- 1.38pm (6.38pm): Ricky Castillo, Kris Ventura, Wesley Bryan
- 1.49pm (6.49pm): Lanto Griffin, Brandt Snedeker, Greyson Sigg
- 2.00pm (7.00pm): K.H. Lee, Matti Schmid, Joel Dahmen
- 2.11pm (7.11pm): Harris English, Andrew Novak, Aldrich Potgieter
10th Hole
- 12.10pm (5.10pm): Jake Knapp, Danny Willett, Chan Kim
- 12.21pm (5.21pm): Harry Higgs, Sami Valimaki, Maverick McNealy
- 12.32pm (5.32pm): Lee Hodges, Jackson Koivun (a), Kevin Tway
- 12.43pm (5.43pm): Kevin Streelman, Will Gordon, Charley Hoffman
- 12.54pm (5.54pm): Sam Ryder, J.J. Spaun, Antoine Rozner
- 1.05pm (6.05pm): Ryan Gerard, Norman Xiong, Jackson Suber
- 1.16pm (6.16pm): Garrick Higgo, Danny Walker, Isaiah Salinda
- 1.27pm (6.27pm): Mark Hubbard, Max Greyserman, Frankie Capan III
- 1.38pm (6.38pm): Patrick Rodgers, Vincent Norrman, Mac Meissner
- 1.49pm (6.49pm): Chad Ramey, Cristobal Del Solar, John Pak
- 2.00pm (7.00pm): Eric Cole, Steven Fisk
- 2.11pm (7.11pm): William Mouw, Chandler Phillips
