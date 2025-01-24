Max Homa Leads String Of Farmers Insurance Open WDs During Brutal Second Round

Max Homa was one of nine players to withdraw from the Farmers Insurance Open during an interrupted second round of brutal gusting winds at Torrey Pines.

The 2023 champion of the event had three holes left to play on the North Course of another ragged round at Torrey Pines when play was suspended due to high gusting winds.

Homa then opted to call it a day and withdrew from the event when sitting on four over for the day and nine over for the tournament.

A first-round 77 was Homa's second worst score in 25 rounds at the Farmers, and after carding another four bogeys on his front nine on Thursday he was actually socring pretty well considering with six straight pars on the back nine before the hooter halted play.

Homa then decided not to return for more punishment, with Golf Channel citing illness as the reason for his withdrawal.

The writing was on the wall from Homa's very first hole on Wednesday, when he made a triple-bogey seven on the par-four opener, before hitting another bogey and then a double.

Even with an incredible eagle Homa turned in a five-over 41 and although again he pulled himself together with nine straight pars coming in, his game was obviously not where he wanted it to be.

The Farmers was hit with a raft of withdrawals even before a shot was struck as 11 players pulled out before Wednesday's first round.

Round two of the Farmers Insurance Open was suspended at 5:15 p.m. PT due to darkness. The second round will resume at 7:30 a.m. The following players withdrew after play was suspended:Philip Knowles David LipskyMax McGreevyPaul PetersonKevin RoyJanuary 24, 2025

A further 10 have since pulled out after the action got under way, with Braden Thornberry a casualty during the opening round - and Homa headlining nine more during round two.

Emiliano Grillo was the final man to withdraw with just one hole left to play on the North Course - where he stood on eight over for his round and 14 over in total.

Nate Lashley, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Roy, David Lipsky, Max McGreevy, Paul Peterson and Philip Knowles were all well over par when they called it quits during the stoppage in play.

Illness was also given as a reason for many of the withdrawals, and there could be more before the second round is finally completed Friday morning.