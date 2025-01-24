Max Homa Leads String Of Farmers Insurance Open WDs During Brutal Second Round
Max Homa was struggling at nine over par when he became one of nine players to withdraw from the Farmers Insurance Open during the second round
Max Homa was one of nine players to withdraw from the Farmers Insurance Open during an interrupted second round of brutal gusting winds at Torrey Pines.
The 2023 champion of the event had three holes left to play on the North Course of another ragged round at Torrey Pines when play was suspended due to high gusting winds.
Homa then opted to call it a day and withdrew from the event when sitting on four over for the day and nine over for the tournament.
A first-round 77 was Homa's second worst score in 25 rounds at the Farmers, and after carding another four bogeys on his front nine on Thursday he was actually socring pretty well considering with six straight pars on the back nine before the hooter halted play.
Homa then decided not to return for more punishment, with Golf Channel citing illness as the reason for his withdrawal.
The writing was on the wall from Homa's very first hole on Wednesday, when he made a triple-bogey seven on the par-four opener, before hitting another bogey and then a double.
Even with an incredible eagle Homa turned in a five-over 41 and although again he pulled himself together with nine straight pars coming in, his game was obviously not where he wanted it to be.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The Farmers was hit with a raft of withdrawals even before a shot was struck as 11 players pulled out before Wednesday's first round.
Round two of the Farmers Insurance Open was suspended at 5:15 p.m. PT due to darkness. The second round will resume at 7:30 a.m. The following players withdrew after play was suspended:Philip Knowles David LipskyMax McGreevyPaul PetersonKevin RoyJanuary 24, 2025
A further 10 have since pulled out after the action got under way, with Braden Thornberry a casualty during the opening round - and Homa headlining nine more during round two.
Emiliano Grillo was the final man to withdraw with just one hole left to play on the North Course - where he stood on eight over for his round and 14 over in total.
Nate Lashley, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Roy, David Lipsky, Max McGreevy, Paul Peterson and Philip Knowles were all well over par when they called it quits during the stoppage in play.
Illness was also given as a reason for many of the withdrawals, and there could be more before the second round is finally completed Friday morning.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Worrying PGA Tour Trend Hits Fresh Low As American Express TV Ratings Revealed
A combination of Sepp Straka's unchallenged march to victory and an NFL play-off game taking place saw PGA Tour TV ratings take a huge hit on Sunday...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Golf Rules Refresher: Unplayable Ball Essentials
Here we give you all the information you need when you find your ball in an unplayable position on the golf course. You have options to consider.
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Worrying PGA Tour Trend Hits Fresh Low As American Express TV Ratings Revealed
A combination of Sepp Straka's unchallenged march to victory and an NFL play-off game taking place saw PGA Tour TV ratings take a huge hit on Sunday...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
PGA Tour Rookie Achieves Rare Feat At Torrey Pines - That's Not Been Done In 5 Years
In just his third event since winning his PGA Tour card, Danny Walker managed to hit all 18 greens in regulation on the South Course at Torrey Pines - something last achieved in 2019
By Paul Higham Published
-
Big Names Missing The 2025 Farmers Insurance Open
The PGA Tour's latest event is the Farmers Insurance Open, but there are a number of big names not in the field at Torrey Pines Golf Course
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
‘Back When Tiger Was Playing And Winning, It Was The Event To Come To’ - Has The Farmers Insurance Open Declined?
A number of names have withdrawn from the event in Torrey Pines, with both Jason Day and Charley Hoffman expressing their thoughts on how the tournament stands
By Matt Cradock Published
-
What Would This PGA Tour Player Do If He Were Commissioner For The Day?
Charley Hoffman has revealed that, if he were the PGA Tour commissioner for the day, he would look at one particular aspect and 'juggle up' the circuit's schedule
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How To Watch The Farmers Insurance Open: Live Streams, TV Channels, Times For Round Two On Thursday
Details on broadcasts across ESPN+, CBS, Golf Channel, Sky Sports, as Golf Monthly explains how to watch the Farmers Insurance Open on the 2025 PGA Tour.
By Patrick Fletcher Last updated
-
'Those Two Don't Go Together' - Justin Thomas Points Out What Fans Might Have To Give Up If They Want Faster Play On Tour
Thomas was discussing pace of play on tour after Atlanta Drive's 4-0 win over New York in TGL - where a 40-second shot clock has been well received by fans
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Netflix Reveals Player Line-Up For Season 3 Of 'Full Swing'
It's been revealed that the golf docuseries will return for a third year on February 25th, with a host of huge names and tournaments set to feature
By Matt Cradock Published