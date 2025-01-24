Max Homa Leads String Of Farmers Insurance Open WDs During Brutal Second Round

Max Homa was struggling at nine over par when he became one of nine players to withdraw from the Farmers Insurance Open during the second round

Paul Higham
By
published

Max Homa was one of nine players to withdraw from the Farmers Insurance Open during an interrupted second round of brutal gusting winds at Torrey Pines.

The 2023 champion of the event had three holes left to play on the North Course of another ragged round at Torrey Pines when play was suspended due to high gusting winds.

Homa then opted to call it a day and withdrew from the event when sitting on four over for the day and nine over for the tournament.

A first-round 77 was Homa's second worst score in 25 rounds at the Farmers, and after carding another four bogeys on his front nine on Thursday he was actually socring pretty well considering with six straight pars on the back nine before the hooter halted play.

Homa then decided not to return for more punishment, with Golf Channel citing illness as the reason for his withdrawal.

The writing was on the wall from Homa's very first hole on Wednesday, when he made a triple-bogey seven on the par-four opener, before hitting another bogey and then a double.

Even with an incredible eagle Homa turned in a five-over 41 and although again he pulled himself together with nine straight pars coming in, his game was obviously not where he wanted it to be.

The Farmers was hit with a raft of withdrawals even before a shot was struck as 11 players pulled out before Wednesday's first round.

A further 10 have since pulled out after the action got under way, with Braden Thornberry a casualty during the opening round - and Homa headlining nine more during round two.

Emiliano Grillo was the final man to withdraw with just one hole left to play on the North Course - where he stood on eight over for his round and 14 over in total.

Nate Lashley, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Roy, David Lipsky, Max McGreevy, Paul Peterson and Philip Knowles were all well over par when they called it quits during the stoppage in play.

Illness was also given as a reason for many of the withdrawals, and there could be more before the second round is finally completed Friday morning.

Paul Higham
Paul Higham
Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

