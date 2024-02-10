Fan Suffers Injuries After Fall At WM Phoenix Open's 16th Stadium Hole

A woman sustained "non-life threatening" injuries at the WM Phoenix Open after a fall at the famous 16th hole.

The incident occurred in the late afternoon of the second round, although few specific details are known about where exactly the fall took place or whether the female in question had been drinking.

Police emptied parts of the stand near where the victim fell, but allowed fans back in after the injured woman was transported away from the scene.

"Today at the WM Phoenix Open, a fan sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a fall at the 16th hole,” a statement from the tournament organisers read.

Scottsdale fire and bike team paramedics reacted quickly at the scene to give the injured fan immediate medical attention and then provided safe transport to a local medical center for further evaluation.

“The WM Phoenix Open works closely with local law enforcement, fire and medical organizations and the PGA Tour to strategically place emergency units throughout tournament grounds to promptly address health and safety situations. We will provide additional details if or when appropriate out of respect for medical privacy.”

The Stadium hole, number 16 at TPC Scottsdale, is known for its rowdy atmosphere, with around 16,000 fans packed into the multi-tiered stadium that surrounds the hole.

Earlier in the day, fans were seen sprinting from the gates to the 16th hole, with many queuing up hours before the course opened to secure the best seat in town around the iconic par-3.

After a weather-affected first two days in Phoenix, Andrew Novak and Nick Taylor hold a share of the lead at -12. World No.1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler, meanwhile, is part of a star-studded chasing pack at -8 alongside Justin Thomas and Cameron Young.

First-round overnight leader Sahith Theegala, meanwhile, was unable to even begin his second round after play was suspended due to darkness.