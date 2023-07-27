Evian Championship Live Stream: How To Watch The Action

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Amundi Evian Championship Live Stream 2023

This year's women's Majors have all fallen to someone who was without a Major win previously. Will the pattern continue in the only Major, men's or women's, to be played in Continental Europe?

To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to watch an Evian Championship Live Stream from wherever you are, as well as today's tee times.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: July 27-30 Venue: Evian Resort GC, Évian-les-Bains, Haute-Savoie, France TV channel: Golf Channel (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) Watch from anywhere: Use ExpressVPN

The Evian Championship has undergone various changes during its 29 years. It started as the Evian Masters, in 1994, as a tournament on the LET Tour. In 2000 it became a co-sanctioned event with the LPGA and in 2013 it was renamed as the Evian Championship and elevated to Major status.

During its Major history, the tournament has not had a multiple victor. The defending champion is Brooke Henderson. She opened last year’s championship with back-to-back 64s, the second of which took her into the halfway lead. A birdie on the 72nd hole secured her a one-shot victory, with Sophia Schubert second.

The three Majors this year have have been won by first-time Major champions, with Lilia Vu triumphing at the Chevron Championship, Ruoning Yin at the Women's PGA Championship and Allisen Corpuz at the US Women's Open.

If this run is to continue, there are some likely candidates. Charley Hull was third here last year and tied for second place at Pebble Beach in the most recent Major. Rose Zhang, only 20 years old, won on her pro debut in June and has top-10 finishes in both the Majors she had played this year. The Evian tournament has been won seven times by a golfer from Sweden, most recently by Anna Nordqvist in 2017. Can Linn Grant, who was tied 8th here last year and has five victories on tour, including at the Dana Open a fortnight ago, make it eight times?

You can discover for yourself by watching an Evian Championship Live Stream. The article below will tell you how to view the latest women's Major.

US TV Schedule – Watch Evian Championship Live Stream

All times ET

Thursday, July 27: 5am-7am (Golf Channel), 7am-8am (NBC), 9.30am-11.30am (Golf Channel), 11.30am-12.30pm (NBC)

Friday, July 28: 5am-7am (Golf Channel), 7am-8am (NBC), 9.30am-11.30am (Golf Channel), 11.30am-12.30pm (NBC)

Saturday, July 29: 5.30am-11am (Golf Channel)

Sunday, July 30: 5.30am-11am (Golf Channel)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise the action from the Evian Championship. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set.

No cable? No problem. Try a cord-cutting TV service such as fuboTV ($74.99), AT&T TV Now ($80/m) or Sling ($51/m) to watch the Golf Channel. There are no long contracts with these services. You can try them and cancel whenever you've had enough. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial.

For Sling you'll need the Sling Blue package plus the Sports Extra addon which usually has a very reasonable introductory price for your first month. Again, just cancel when you're done.

Evian Championship Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else but you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home because of geo-blocking. Fortunately, VPNs allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

Watch golf live anywhere in the world: ExpressVPN

Set your location and tune into your regular stream while you're abroad. It's the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. The yearly pass saves 49% and 3 months free – working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Try out the 30-Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

UK TV Schedule – Watch Evian Championship Live Stream

All times BST

Thursday, July 27: 10am-1pm & 2.30pm-5.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, July 28: 10am-1pm & 2.30pm-5.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, July 29: 10.30am-4pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, July 30: 10.30am-4pm (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

Australia TV Schedule – Watch Evian Championship Live Stream

All times AEST

Thursday, July 27: 7pm-10pm & 11.30pm-2.30am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Friday, July 28: 7pm-10pm & 11.30pm-2am, Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, July 29: 10.30pm-1am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, July 30: 7.30pm-1am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports. Not only can you catch the action from Pebble Beach here, it also has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home if they use a VPN to watch their live stream of choice.

Evian Championship tee times and groups for Round 1

Selected groups and tee times (PT/ET/BST/AEST) and tee on which they start:

10.51pm(Wed)/1.51am/6.51am/3.51pm Hinako Shibuno, Celine Boutier, Charley Hull (10)

Hinako Shibuno, Celine Boutier, Charley Hull (10) 11.03pm(Wed)/2.03am/7.03am/4.03pm Ayaka Furue, Jin Young Ko, Chiara Noja (10)

Ayaka Furue, Jin Young Ko, Chiara Noja (10) 11.15pm(Wed)/2.15am/7:15am/4.15pm Linn Grant, Brooke M. Henderson, Atthaya Thitikul (10)

Linn Grant, Brooke M. Henderson, Atthaya Thitikul (10) 11.27pm(Wed)/2.27am/7.27am/4.27pm Rose Zhang, Minjee Lee, Nelly Korda (10)

Rose Zhang, Minjee Lee, Nelly Korda (10) 11.39pm(Wed)/2.15am/7.39am/4.39pm Sophia Schubert, Rachel Kuehn, Angel Yin (1)

Sophia Schubert, Rachel Kuehn, Angel Yin (1) 4.03am/7.03am/12.03pm/9.03pm Nasa Hataoka, In Gee Chun, Lydia Ko (10)

Nasa Hataoka, In Gee Chun, Lydia Ko (10) 4.15am/7.15am/12.15pm/9.15pm Allisen Corpuz, Lilia Vu, Ruoning Yin (10)

