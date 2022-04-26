‘Everything Can Be Rectified’ – Rahm Defends Mickelson

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Phil Mickelson may have found support in short supply since taking time away from the game after controversial comments about the Saudi Golf League and PGA Tour, but there have been some words of encouragement along the way.

In the aftermath of the fallout, Rory McIlroy said Mickelson deserves forgiveness, while Daniel Berger said he deserves a second chance. Now, another high-profile player, Jon Rahm, has defended the 51-year-old. Speaking to Sky Sports before the Mexico Open, Rahm pointed to Mickelson’s legacy and impact on the game as reasons for offering an olive branch to the six-time Major winner.

The Spaniard said: “I don't think what's happened recently should or will damage his legacy too much. The guy's given his life to golf and a lot of what we have. A lot of people I know that I love, we have what we’re competing for right now. It's also thanks to him. A lot of people focus on Tiger but he is easily in the top 10 best players of all time, right? He's a Hall of Famer and we should recognise him as the guy who’s given his life to the public. Nobody’s signed more autographs, nobody’s done more for the fans as well, right?”

Still, while Rahm thinks Mickelson is far from beyond redemption, he thinks at least some of the repair work has to come from him. He said: “I don’t think his whole career and his whole legacy should change just because of a couple comments, right? Everybody makes mistakes and everything can be rectified and I believe that can happen, but it has to come from him as well.”

Rahm’s comments come shortly after it was revealed that Mickelson has requested a release from the PGA Tour to play in the opening round of the LIV Invitational Series in June. While a statement from Steve Loy at SPORTFIVE agency explained that the request was merely so that Mickelson could keep his options open, it has inevitably led to speculation that Mickelson is close to returning to the game. The American has also officially registered to play in next month’s PGA Championship and June’s US Open.

Rahm thinks that, whenever Mickelson does return to the game, he’ll do it with the blessing of the fans, too. He said: “I think if they start realising everything he’s done in his career since ’95 or ’94 or whenever he started. Actually, he did start earlier. I think a lot of people would understand a little bit more of where he’s coming from.”

Rahm will be playing his first tournament since The Masters at this week’s inaugural Mexico Open, and begins as the favourite.