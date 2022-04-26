‘Play To Win’ – Jon Rahm’s Advice To Tour Rookies

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Jon Rahm has offered some simple advice to the inexperienced players he’ll face at this week’s Mexico Open – play to win.

The Spaniard is preparing for the inaugural tournament at Vidanta in his first appearance since The Masters. Heading a field featuring some lesser-known players making their PGA Tour debuts, Rahm had some advice for the rookies he’ll be up against this week. Speaking ahead of the tournament, Rahm said: “Advice? I always give the same and, you know, there’s no trick: You have to go out there and try to win. Don’t come trying to make the cut. If you’re playing, play to win. If not, don’t play. I think that is the mindset they should have.”

Rahm should know. Since turning professional in 2016, the 27-year-old has enjoyed an impressive 13 wins, including his first Major at last year’s US Open. He was also World No.1 until last month and just one behind Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler. Rahm also had some words of encouragement for any player who may think they’re not ready to step up to the PGA Tour. He said: “If they’re invited, they’re probably good enough to be out here, so just believe what you can do and try to win.”

While Rahm’s philosophy has certainly stood him in good stead in a glittering career to date, he hasn’t yet found his best form in 2022 – and it’s largely been down to a dip in his short game. Last month, when asked about his putting, Rahm said he was tired of answering the same question every week. He also missed a 10-inch putt at the Arnold Palmer Championship earlier that month.

Nevertheless, there is little doubt that Rahm will see this week’s tournament as the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways. Despite those putting issues, Rahm still has four top 10 finishes from his nine appearances this year, while the only other player in the current top 20 taking part this week is World No.20, Mexican Abraham Ancer. As a result, Rahm is strongly tipped to put those words of advice into action and claim his first victory since that maiden Major win last June.

