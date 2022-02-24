'Everyone Deserves A Second Chance' - Berger On Mickelson

Many players have previously voiced their views on Phil Mickelson and his disagreement with the PGA Tour, with the likes of both Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas calling the six-time Major champion "egotistical."

Although the majority of views and opinions have been negative towards the 51-year-old, some have supported him. Tony Jacklin, who spoke to Golf Monthly in association with BoyleSports golf betting, said, “if he was genuinely trying to get the PGA Tour off its backside to do more for the players than they have been doing, and found a way to do it, leverage as he calls it, then if that’s what it was, I don’t see a hell of a lot wrong with it.”

Berger and Mickelson at 2016 WGC Match Play (Image credit: Getty Images)

Returning to the Honda Classic for his seventh start in the event, American, Daniel Berger, was asked about the comments made by his fellow countryman and, although the 28-year-old admitted to not knowing what was said, he felt that, "everyone deserves a second chance."

"I don't know much about the whole Phil/Saudi thing," explained Berger. "I try not to pay attention to it. I just think it's kind of like noise, but my experience with Phil, in the past, has been good and I think everyone deserves a second chance. So, if he sincerely is sorry for what he said, then I think he deserves a second chance."

Along with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa, Berger also voiced his support for the PGA Tour, claiming: "I've always been behind the Tour and I think Commissioner Monahan is the right guy for the job."

He added: "I think he's done an amazing job through Covid, something that people didn't give him enough credit for what he was able to do in such challenging times. There's no one I would trust more to guide the Tour through all of these difficult times, and I think he's done a great job. I like where the Tour is headed."