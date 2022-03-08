Entries Open for Mothers and Daughters Foursomes

The Mothers and Daughters Open Foursomes Competition will return for its 79th edition this year.

The event, being held on Saturday 9th April at Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club in Richmond, is renowned for attracting some of the best female golfers across Britain. However, with scratch and net prizes available, higher handicaps are actively encouraged to enter, and there is always a broad range of golfing abilities. Pairs also have the option to choose their preferred playing partners upon entry.

There is no handicap limit, but if the event is over-subscribed, places will go to the 64 lowest combined handicaps.

The competition established in 1932 has an impressive list of past winners. In 1935, the year before she became Women’s Amateur Champion and the United States Women’s Amateur Champion, Pam Barton triumphed at the event with her mother.

And from 1965 to 1995, former Women’s Amateur Champion and Curtis Cup player Angela Uzielli and her mother Peggy Carrick won 22 times together. In 1996, Uzielli paired up with her daughter Caroline to win the Mothers and Daughters again.

Other notable winners of the competition include Angela Bonallack with daughter Glenna, Jill Thornhill with daughter Caroline and four-time winners Liz Boatman with her daughter Alex.

This year, the tournament returns following a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. Former Surrey Ladies County Captain Alison Taylor and her daughter Nicola won the most recent edition in 2019.

MOTHERS AND DAUGHTERS FORMAT

SATURDAY 9th APRIL 2022

Competition:

27-Holes Foursomes Scratch Medal. There will also be handicap prizes (1/2 aggregate handicap).

If over-subscribed, places will go to the pairs with the lowest combined handicaps.

Entrance Fee:

£90 per pair which includes morning coffee, 2-course lunch and tea.

Entries close on Friday 11th March 2022.

Starting Times:

The starting sheet will be emailed to competitors before the event.

