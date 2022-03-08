Entries Open for Mothers and Daughters Foursomes
The historic 27-hole open event is held annually at Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club
The Mothers and Daughters Open Foursomes Competition will return for its 79th edition this year.
The event, being held on Saturday 9th April at Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club in Richmond, is renowned for attracting some of the best female golfers across Britain. However, with scratch and net prizes available, higher handicaps are actively encouraged to enter, and there is always a broad range of golfing abilities. Pairs also have the option to choose their preferred playing partners upon entry.
There is no handicap limit, but if the event is over-subscribed, places will go to the 64 lowest combined handicaps.
The competition established in 1932 has an impressive list of past winners. In 1935, the year before she became Women’s Amateur Champion and the United States Women’s Amateur Champion, Pam Barton triumphed at the event with her mother.
And from 1965 to 1995, former Women’s Amateur Champion and Curtis Cup player Angela Uzielli and her mother Peggy Carrick won 22 times together. In 1996, Uzielli paired up with her daughter Caroline to win the Mothers and Daughters again.
Other notable winners of the competition include Angela Bonallack with daughter Glenna, Jill Thornhill with daughter Caroline and four-time winners Liz Boatman with her daughter Alex.
This year, the tournament returns following a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. Former Surrey Ladies County Captain Alison Taylor and her daughter Nicola won the most recent edition in 2019.
MOTHERS AND DAUGHTERS FORMAT
SATURDAY 9th APRIL 2022
Competition:
27-Holes Foursomes Scratch Medal. There will also be handicap prizes (1/2 aggregate handicap).
If over-subscribed, places will go to the pairs with the lowest combined handicaps.
Entrance Fee:
£90 per pair which includes morning coffee, 2-course lunch and tea.
Entries close on Friday 11th March 2022.
Starting Times:
The starting sheet will be emailed to competitors before the event.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Should You Play A Yellow Golf Ball?
We discuss if switching to a yellow golf ball could help your game
By Joel Tadman • Published
-
Becky Brewerton: 'Golf Has Never Been More Inclusive For Women'
The two-time Solheim Cup Player on why nothing beats golf and how more females can get into the sport
By Becky Brewerton • Published