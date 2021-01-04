The news we feared - courses in England will be closing for at least six weeks

English Golf Courses To Close In Lockdown 3.0

Golf courses in England must close from tomorrow (5th January) after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a third Covid-19 lockdown.

It was hoped that England would follow Scotland, which is also going into lockdown, in allowing golf to continue but that is not the case.

People are only allowed to exercise once daily and that will not be allowed on a course with clubs in hand.

Courses in Scotland will remain open for two ball play but England’s courses will be closed for the next six weeks at least.

The new lockdown sees golf courses, tennis courts and other outdoor sports all closing in the toughest Covid-19 restrictions seen since March.

Boris Johnson said that people must stay at home unless for work that cannot be done at home, shopping for food or medicine, to provide care or attend medical appointments.

Exercise is allowed once per day and can be done with one other from another household, just not on the golf course.

Check back for official guidance and reaction from England Golf and the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf.

