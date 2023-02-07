Dustin Johnson On Brink Of Falling Out Top 50 For First Time In 13 Years
The former World No.1 is set to drop out of the world's top 50 next week
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Dustin Johnson is set to fall out of the world's top 50 for the first time since January 2010.
The former World No.1 and two-time Major winner was one of LIV's huge signings prior to the first event near London last June, but DJ has seen his world ranking drop significantly after only playing in two Official World Golf Ranking sanctioned events since. World No.1 Rory McIlroy has played in 12, while No.3 Jon Rahm has played in 14.
His fellow American and LIV star Bryson DeChambeau has also just fallen out of the world's top 100 this week.
DJ currently ranks 50th in the world and is projected to fall outside of the top 50 following this week's tournaments according to Twitter's OWGR guru @VC606. The American has been inside the world's top 50 for over 13-consecutive years, moving inside of it at the end of January 2010.
The 2016 US Open champion and 2020 Masters winner has spent 135 weeks at World No.1, which is the third-longest spell since the ranking's inception in 1986.
“I certainly would want the best players in the world ranked accordingly," Rory McIlroy said when asked about LIV Golf's world ranking struggle last year.
"I think if Dustin Johnson is somewhere around 100th in the world it's not an accurate reflection of where he is in the game. But at the same time, you can’t make up your own rules. There’s criteria there, everyone knows what they are and if they want to pivot to meet the criteria they can. I’ve not problem with them getting World Ranking points at all but you have to meet the criteria. If you don’t it’s hard to justify why you should have them.”
Johnson was set to make his first start of the year at the Saudi International last week, where he is a two-time champion, but had to withdraw after tweaking his back.
He joined LIV for a reported fee of around $125m last year and went on to bank over $35m in winnings including the $18m individual bonus.
His opening event of 2023 will come later this month in Mexico for the start of the 14-event $405m LIV Golf League.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Why PXG Believes Its New Premium Ball Can Rival The Titleist Pro V1
The PXG Xtreme golf ball has been a decade in the making but can it compete with the most dominant force in golf equipment?
By Sam De'Ath • Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Drops Out Of World's Top 100
The 2020 US Open champion has fallen out of the world's top 100 following his missed cut at the Saudi International
By Elliott Heath • Published