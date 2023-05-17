Dustin Johnson Gives Wife Paulina Gretzky Golf Lesson Before PGA Championship

Dustin Johnson has enjoyed a successful few weeks, with the American picking up a second LIV Golf title in Tulsa, whereby he overcame Branden Grace and Champion Golfer of the Year, Cameron Smith.

Going in search of a third Major title, DJ is hoping to claim the PGA Championship at Oak Hill this week and add his name to an illustrious group of players to win three of the four Major titles. In typical DJ fashion though, it appears he is very laid back in New York, with the 38-year-old seen giving his wife, Paulina Gretzky, a lesson on Tuesday night.

Dustin Johnson tuning up for the PGA Championship by giving Paulina Gretzky a late-night golf lesson. pic.twitter.com/BeOjMc3YXHMay 17, 2023 See more

Posting on her Instagram story, Gretzky, who is the daughter of Ice Hockey legend, Wayne Gretzky, was seen on the golf simulator with a left-handed driver and caption: "Late night lessons from hubby @dustinjohnsongolf."

DJ, who is wearing a 4 Aces hat, the LIV Golf team that he captains, is also decked out in Nike high-tops and appears to be signalling to Gretzky's left foot as she angles it out and is ready to hit a tee shot.

The video was uploaded to Twitter with the caption: "Dustin Johnson tuning up for the PGA Championship by giving Paulina Gretzky a late-night golf lesson," but, unfortunately, the video is without volume. One thing for certain though is that the American's rental house in Rochester is unbelievable.

Heading into the PGA Championship, the American sits with odds of around 25-30/1 and is looking to join Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth as individuals who have claimed three separate Major titles.